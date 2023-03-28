Dad Rock.jpeg

Gouge Away / Pixies

Swallowed / Bush

Like Suicide / Soundgarden

Sweet Young Thing Ain't Sweet No More / Mudhoney

I Hate Myself And Want To Die / Nirvana

I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone / Sleater-Kinney

Savory / Jawbox

Falling For You / Weezer

Hummer / Smashing Pumpkins

Eternal Life / Jeff Buckley

Carry the Zero / Built To Spill

Movin' On / Blur

London / Third Eye Blind

Nosferatu Man / Slint

'Cross the Breeze / Sonic Youth

Planet Telex / Radiohead

Superhumans / The Flaming Lips

Gentlemen / The Afghan Whigs

Tilebreaker / Polvo

Delaware / Drop Nineteens

Kennel District / Pavement

Sugarcube / Yo La Tengo

Soon / My Bloody Valentine

40 Days / Slowdive

Where You'll Find Me Now / Neutral Milk Hotel

