Gouge Away / Pixies
Swallowed / Bush
Like Suicide / Soundgarden
Sweet Young Thing Ain't Sweet No More / Mudhoney
I Hate Myself And Want To Die / Nirvana
I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone / Sleater-Kinney
Savory / Jawbox
Falling For You / Weezer
Hummer / Smashing Pumpkins
Eternal Life / Jeff Buckley
Carry the Zero / Built To Spill
Movin' On / Blur
London / Third Eye Blind
Nosferatu Man / Slint
'Cross the Breeze / Sonic Youth
Planet Telex / Radiohead
Superhumans / The Flaming Lips
Gentlemen / The Afghan Whigs
Tilebreaker / Polvo
Delaware / Drop Nineteens
Kennel District / Pavement
Sugarcube / Yo La Tengo
Soon / My Bloody Valentine
40 Days / Slowdive
Where You'll Find Me Now / Neutral Milk Hotel