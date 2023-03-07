Come Sail Away / Styx
Free Bird / Lynyrd Skynyrd
Mississippi Queen / Mountain
China Grove / The Doobie Brothers
Dreams I'll Never See / Molly Hatchet
Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) / Looking Glass
Angie / The Rolling Stones
Don't Do Me Like That / Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
American Pie / Don McLean
Dirty Work / Steely Dan
The Joker / Steve Miller Band
Zanzibar / Billy Joel
Mrs. Robinson / Simon & Garfunkel
Crocodile Rock / Elton John
Fooled Around And Fell In Love / Elvin Bishop
Have You Ever Seen The Rain? / Creedence Clearwater Revival
Southern Nights / Glen Campbell
Dreams / Fleetwood Mac
Something on Your Mind / Karen Dalton
The Man Who Sold The World / David Bowie
What is Life / George Harrison
Tangled up in Blue / Bob Dylan
Green Grass & High Tides / The Outlaws