Dad Rock.jpeg

Come Sail Away / Styx

Free Bird / Lynyrd Skynyrd

Mississippi Queen / Mountain

China Grove / The Doobie Brothers

Dreams I'll Never See / Molly Hatchet

Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) / Looking Glass

Angie / The Rolling Stones

Don't Do Me Like That / Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

American Pie / Don McLean

Dirty Work / Steely Dan

The Joker / Steve Miller Band

Zanzibar / Billy Joel

Mrs. Robinson / Simon & Garfunkel

Crocodile Rock / Elton John

Fooled Around And Fell In Love / Elvin Bishop

Have You Ever Seen The Rain? / Creedence Clearwater Revival

Southern Nights / Glen Campbell

Dreams / Fleetwood Mac

Something on Your Mind / Karen Dalton

The Man Who Sold The World / David Bowie

What is Life / George Harrison

Tangled up in Blue / Bob Dylan

Green Grass & High Tides / The Outlaws

