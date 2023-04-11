Smooth / Santana (ft. Rob Thomas)
In the Meantime / Spacehog
Bellbottoms / The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
Bang The Drum / Railroad Jerk
Whatever's Cool With Me / Dinosaur Jr.
Novacane / Beck
Holland, 1945 / Neutral Milk Hotel
India Rubber / Radiohead
Hate This Place / Goo Goo Dolls
Caught by the Fuzz / Supergrass
Inbetweener / Sleeper
Crush with Eyeliner / R.E.M.
The Queen Is Dead / The Smiths
Cast No Shadow / Oasis
Suicide Blonde / INXS
Let Me Go / Cake
By Starlight / The Smashing Pumpkins
Speed Trials / Elliott Smith
Australia / Manic Street Preachers
Do You Remember The First Time / Pulp
Linger / The Cranberries
Dream Brother / Jeff Buckley
Like A Song... / U2
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea / The Cure
When You Sleep / My Bloody Valentine