The Beatles - I Want To Hold Your Hand

The Animals - We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

The Hollies - Little Lover

The Easybeats- Friday on My Mind

Gerry & The Pacemakers - You're The Reason

The Merseybeats - I Think of You

The Mojos - Everything's Alright

The Moody Blues - Go Now

The Pretty Things - Road Runner

The Rockin' Berres - He's In Town

The Kinks - I'm A Lover Not A Fighter

Spencer Davis Group - Keep On Runnng

Tom Jones - It's Not Unusual

The Searchers - Needles And Pins

Troggs - I Can't Control Myself

The Who - The Kids Are Alright

The Zombies - She's Not There

Dave Clark Five - Glad All Over

The Hollies - Bus Stop

Chad & Jeremy - Yesterday's Gone

Donovan - Sunshine Superman

The Fortunes - Here it Comes Again

Gerry & The Pacemakers - How Do You Do It

The Kinks - Stop Your Sobbing

The Pretty Things - Don't Bring Me Down

Troggs - Wild Thing

Manfred Mann - Do Wah Diddy Diddy

Peter and Gordon - A World Without Love

Rolling Stones - Carol

The Roulettes - Bad Time

Searchers - Love Potion Number Nine

The Small Faces - Itchycoo Park

The Swinging Blue Jeans - The Hippy Hippy Shake

Sorrows - Let The Live Live

The Who - I Don't Mind

Them - Baby Please Don't Go

The Yardbirds - Someone to Love

