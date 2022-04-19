Dad Rock graphic

Audioslave - Cochise 

ZZ Top - Legs

The Allman Brothers Band - Whipping Post

The Beatles - While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Testify 

Pearl Jam - Red Mosquito 

Sonic Youth - Teen Age Riot

Led Zeppelin - Kashmir 

Dire Straights - Down To The Waterline 

Jeff Beck - Freeway Jam

The Jimi Hendrix Experiece - Voodoo Child (Slight Return) 

Rainbow - Stargazer

Rou Buchanan - Sweet Dreams

Pavement - Rattled by the Rush

John Mayall w/ Eric Clapton - Have You Heard

Steely Dan - Kid Charlamagne 

Cream - Steppin' Out 

Jeff Beck - I Ain't Superstitious 

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Rivieria Paradise 

The Who - Slip Kid

The Yardbirds - Jeff's Boogie 

