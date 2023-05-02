Dad Rock.jpeg

What Would You Say / Dave Matthews Band

Jenny Says / Cowboy Mouth

Good / Better Than Ezra

Ironic / Alanis Morissette

King for a Day / Green Day

Song 2 / Blur

Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2) / Radiohead

The Unforgiven / Metallica

Gypsy Road / Cinderella

Changes / Tesla

I Like To Rock / April Wine

Fire Woman / The Cult

California Girls / David Lee Roth

Tuff Enuff / The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Roxanne / The Police

Sweet and Tender Hooligan / The Smiths

Kiss Off / Violent Femmes

Spaceman / Harry Nilsson

The Great Gig in the Sky / Pink Floyd

Oh! You Pretty Things / David Bowie

White Room / Cream

Aqualung / Jethro Tull

Do It Again / Steely Dan

Layla / Derek & The Dominos

The Boys Are Back In Town / Thin Lizzy

School's Out / Alice Cooper

