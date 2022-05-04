Dad Rock graphic

Foghat – Fool for the City

Deep Purple – Hush

The Guess Who – American Women

Little Feat – Easy To Slip

Joe Walsh – A Life of Illusion

The Police – Show Me The Way

The Guess Who – The Eyes

Robert Palmer – Bad Case of Loving You

Rolling Stones – Under My Thumb

Led Zeppelin – Babe I’m Gonna Leave You

The Doors – Touch Me

Cream – I Feel Free

Fleetwood Mac – Hypnotized

Steely Dan – Do It Again

Black Sabbath – Wicked World

Jimi Hendrix – You Got Me Floatin

Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride

Sugarloaf – Green-eyed Lady

The Zombies – Tell Her No

Three Dog Night – One

Steve Miller Band – Rock’n Me

Count Five – Pyschotic Reaction

Lovin’ Spoonful – (Til I) Run With You

Buffalo Springfield – Pretty Girl Why

