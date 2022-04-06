Dad Rock graphic

The Coasters - That is Rock and Roll

Billy Lee Riley - Red Hot

Charlie Feathers - One Hand Loose

Dion - Somebody Nobody Wants

Grady Martin - All I Can Do Is Cry

Jack Scott - The Way I Walk

Little Richard - Long Tall Sally

Jimmy Lloyd - I Got a Rocket in My Pocket

Billy Lee Riley - Flyin' Saucers Rock' n' Roll

Ronnie Self - You're So Right for Me

Bo Diddley - Pretty Thing

Buddy Holly - Not Fade Away

Carl Perkins - Everybody's Trying to be My Baby

Chuck Berry - La Jaunda

Joe Clay - Ducktail

Ricky Nelson - Waitin' In School

Dale Hawkins - Little Pig

Gene Vincent - Cruisin'

The Collins Kids - Party

Howlin' Wolf - Smokestack Lightin'

Jimmy Reed - Baby What You Want Me To Do

Fats Domino - My Girl Josephine

Chuck Berry - No Particluar Place to Go

Jody Reynolds - Devil Girl

Wanda Jackson - There's A Party Going On

Larry Williams - Bony Moronie

Ray Sharpe - Linda Lu

Jerry Lee Lewis - Wild One (Real Wild One)

Wayne Walker - All I Can Do Is Cry

Bobby Darin - Help Me Make It Through the Night

Gene Vincent & His Blue Caps - Lotta Lovin'

Eddie Cochran - Cut Across Shorty 

Howlin' Wolf - How Many More Years

Jack Scott - Save My Soul

Glen Glenn - Everybodys Movin'

Warren Smith - Sweet, Sweet Girl

Sonny Fisher - Rockin' Daddy 

Young Jessie - Hit, Git and Split

Johnny Powers - Long Blonde Hair 

