Self Esteem / The Offspring
Getchoo / Weezer
Monster Side / Addict
Nearly Lost You / Screaming Trees
Four Walled World / Temple Of The Dog
All The Kids Are Right / Local H
10,000 Horses / Candlebox
This Is A Call / Foo Fighters
Hey Jealousy / Gin Blossoms
Somebody to Shove / Soul Asylum
Soak The Sin / Blind Melon
Mountain Song / Jane's Addiction
Jessie / Paw
Heroin Girl / Everclear
This Is Shangrila / Mother Love Bone
Sifting / Nirvana
Pure Massacre / Silverchair
Andres / L7
Wax Ecstatic (To Sell Angelina) / Sponge
Interstate Love Song / Stone Temple Pilots
Blow Up The Outside World / Soundgarden
Wilma's Rainbow / Helmet
Epic / Faith No More
Down In A Hole / Alice In Chains
Black / Pearl Jam
Rhinoceros / Smashing Pumpkins