Dad Rock.jpeg

Self Esteem / The Offspring

Getchoo / Weezer

Monster Side / Addict

Nearly Lost You / Screaming Trees

Four Walled World / Temple Of The Dog

All The Kids Are Right / Local H

10,000 Horses / Candlebox

This Is A Call / Foo Fighters

Hey Jealousy / Gin Blossoms

Somebody to Shove / Soul Asylum

Soak The Sin / Blind Melon

Mountain Song / Jane's Addiction

Jessie / Paw

Heroin Girl / Everclear

This Is Shangrila / Mother Love Bone

Sifting / Nirvana

Pure Massacre / Silverchair

Andres / L7

Wax Ecstatic (To Sell Angelina) / Sponge

Interstate Love Song / Stone Temple Pilots

Blow Up The Outside World / Soundgarden

Wilma's Rainbow / Helmet

Epic / Faith No More

Down In A Hole / Alice In Chains

Black / Pearl Jam

Rhinoceros / Smashing Pumpkins

