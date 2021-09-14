Paul McCartney - On The Way
Bad Finger - Believe Me
Steely Dan - Fire in the Hole
Traffic - Feelin' Alright?
Fleetwood Mac - Oh Well (Pt.1)
Rolling Stones - Under My Thumb
Santana - Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen
The Animals - Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Bad Company - Movin' On
Dire Straits - Sultans of Swing
Wings - She's My Baby
Jimi Hendrix - Power of Soul
Led Zeppelin - Black Dog
George Harrison - Stuck Inside A Cloud
Heart - Lighter Touch
The Beatles - Drive My Car
Heart Full of Soul - The Yardbirds
Steely Dan - Hey Nineteen
Norman Greenbaum - Spirit In The Sky
The Zombies - She's Not There
Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth
The Beatles - Got To Get You Into My Life
John Lennon - Stand By Me
Led Zeppelin - Bring It on Home
Eric Clapton - Wonderful Tonight
Badfinger - Dear Angie
Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed