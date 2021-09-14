Dad Rock graphic

Paul McCartney - On The Way

Bad Finger - Believe Me

Steely Dan - Fire in the Hole

Traffic - Feelin' Alright?

Fleetwood Mac - Oh Well (Pt.1)

Rolling Stones - Under My Thumb

Santana - Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen

The Animals - Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood

Bad Company - Movin' On

Dire Straits - Sultans of Swing

Wings - She's My Baby

Jimi Hendrix - Power of Soul

Led Zeppelin - Black Dog

George Harrison - Stuck Inside A Cloud

Heart - Lighter Touch

The Beatles - Drive My Car

Heart Full of Soul - The Yardbirds

Steely Dan - Hey Nineteen

Norman Greenbaum - Spirit In The Sky

The Zombies - She's Not There

Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth 

The Beatles - Got To Get You Into My Life

John Lennon - Stand By Me

Led Zeppelin - Bring It on Home

Eric Clapton - Wonderful Tonight

Badfinger - Dear Angie

Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed

