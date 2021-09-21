Dad Rock graphic

Led Zeppelin – Over the Hills and Far Away

Cream – Crossroads

Cream – SWLABR

Jimi Hendrix – Bold as Love

The Kinks – All Day and All of the Night

John Lennon – Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

Bob Dylan – Tangled up in Blue

The Velvet Underground – Sweet Jane

The Doors – Love Her Madly

Lynyrd Skynyrd – The Ballad Of Curtis Loew

The Rolling Stones – Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

The Doors – Love Me Two Times

Bad Company – Can’t Get Enough

Jeff Beck – She’s a Woman

Ten Years After – I’d Love to Change the World

Canned Heat – Dust My Broom

John Lennon – I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama

Pale Blue Eyes – The Velvet Underground

The Dirty Mac – Yer Blues

Faces – Stay With Me

Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe

Pink Floyd – Have A Cigar

Grateful Dead – Box of Rain

Eagles – Take It Easy

Load comments