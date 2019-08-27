- Burn - Deep Purple
- Barracuda - Heart
- Cult of Personality - Living Colour
- L.A. Connection - Rainbow
- Sunshine Superman - Donovan
- Sing a Mean Tune Kid - Chicago
- Heartbreaker (1/4/71 Paris Theater) - Led Zeppelin
- Some Other Dog - Mark Sandman
- Statesboro Blues (Live at the Fillmore East, 1971) - The Allman Brothers Band
- Don't Bring Me Down - The Animals
- Don't Bring Me Down - Electric Light Orchestra
- Under Pressure - Queen and David Bowie
- Jeepster - T. Rex
- Waiting for the Sun - The Doors
- Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
- Top Jimmy - Van Halen
- Whiskey Night - REO Speedwagon
- Desperados Under the Eaves - Warren Zevon
- Working Man - Rush
- 19th Nervous Breakdown - Rolling Stones
- Jet - Paul McCartney and Wings
- Astral Weeks - Van Morrison
- Another's Lifetime - Steppenwolf
- One - Johnny Cash
- Guitar Solo, No. 2 - Neil Young
Dad Rock FM, 8/28/2019
Aubry Procell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:39:25 AM
- Sunset: 07:32:15 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:39:25 AM
Sunset: 07:32:15 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: N @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:39:59 AM
Sunset: 07:31:05 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:40:32 AM
Sunset: 07:29:54 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ 5mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:41:06 AM
Sunset: 07:28:43 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:41:39 AM
Sunset: 07:27:31 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:42:13 AM
Sunset: 07:26:19 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:42:46 AM
Sunset: 07:25:07 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.