  1. Burn - Deep Purple
  2. Barracuda - Heart
  3. Cult of Personality - Living Colour
  4. L.A. Connection - Rainbow
  5. Sunshine Superman - Donovan
  6. Sing a Mean Tune Kid - Chicago
  7. Heartbreaker (1/4/71 Paris Theater) - Led Zeppelin
  8. Some Other Dog - Mark Sandman
  9. Statesboro Blues (Live at the Fillmore East, 1971) - The Allman Brothers Band
  10. Don't Bring Me Down - The Animals
  11. Don't Bring Me Down - Electric Light Orchestra
  12. Under Pressure - Queen and David Bowie
  13. Jeepster - T. Rex
  14. Waiting for the Sun - The Doors
  15. Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
  16. Top Jimmy - Van Halen
  17. Whiskey Night - REO Speedwagon
  18. Desperados Under the Eaves - Warren Zevon
  19. Working Man - Rush
  20. 19th Nervous Breakdown - Rolling Stones
  21. Jet - Paul McCartney and Wings
  22. Astral Weeks - Van Morrison
  23. Another's Lifetime - Steppenwolf
  24. One - Johnny Cash
  25. Guitar Solo, No. 2 - Neil Young
