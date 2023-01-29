Hey Alright Rock On Party On First Show Yeehaw
1. Radio, Short Romans
2. Barbie Doll, QED
3. Tremble Dancing, The Lover Speaks
4. Be Thankful For What You've Got, Sunset Gun
5. Abandon Ship, April Showers
6. The Lonely Spy, Lori & The Chameleons
7. Breaking Point, Bourgie Bourgie
8. By Tonight, Expressos
9. Rainbow Kiss, Black September
10. Come Back To The Living, The Lucy Show
11. You Move Me, The Comsat Angels
12. House Of Stone, Roaring Boys
13. Golden Age, Cook Da Books
14. I Found Love Today, The Painted Word
15. Hurtin' You, Color Me Gone
16. Forever Mine, The Motels
17. Tami-its, Sex Execs
18. The Devil Lives In My Husband's Body, Pulsallama
19. The Animal Song, Europeans
20. The Rattler, Goodbye Mr. Mackenzie
21. Dreaming, Wee Cherubs
22. Tommy & Co, Bill Pritchard
23. Shatter, Shelleyan Orphan