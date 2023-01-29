Hey Alright Rock On Party On First Show Yeehaw

1. Radio, Short Romans

2. Barbie Doll, QED

3. Tremble Dancing, The Lover Speaks

4. Be Thankful For What You've Got, Sunset Gun

5. Abandon Ship, April Showers

6. The Lonely Spy, Lori & The Chameleons

7. Breaking Point, Bourgie Bourgie

8. By Tonight, Expressos

9. Rainbow Kiss, Black September

10. Come Back To The Living, The Lucy Show

11. You Move Me, The Comsat Angels

12. House Of Stone, Roaring Boys

13. Golden Age, Cook Da Books

14. I Found Love Today, The Painted Word

15. Hurtin' You, Color Me Gone

16. Forever Mine, The Motels

17. Tami-its, Sex Execs

18. The Devil Lives In My Husband's Body, Pulsallama

19. The Animal Song, Europeans

20. The Rattler, Goodbye Mr. Mackenzie

21. Dreaming, Wee Cherubs

22. Tommy & Co, Bill Pritchard

23. Shatter, Shelleyan Orphan

