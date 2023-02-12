3rd show down...Valentines Days Special...kinda well majoirty

1. Love To Stay, Altered Images

2. Surrender, Suicide

3. Souvenir, OMD

4. (I Love You) When You Sleep, Tracie 

5. Mistake Number 3, Culture Club

6. As The World Falls Down, David Bowie

7. I Always Was Your Girl, Everything But The Girl

8. Whistle Down The Wind, Nick Hayward

9. All Of You, Julio Iglesias & Diana Ross

10. I'll Fly For You, Spandau Ballet

11. When I'm With You, Sparks

12. I Muse Aloud, Jane Siberry

13. We Can Get Together, Icehouse

14. I'm Falling, The Bluebells

15. Thinking Of You, The Colourfield

16. Greeting To The New Brunette, Billy Bragg

---------- End Of the Smooching Bit ------------

17. Never Share, Stephen Emmer

18. In Your Eyes, Hypno-Gogo

19. Three Flowers, Mojo Sect

20. Parasuicide, Talking Drums

21. Lucifer's Friend, Vision

 

....looking for smallish blondes....

 

