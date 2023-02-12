3rd show down...Valentines Days Special...kinda well majoirty
1. Love To Stay, Altered Images
2. Surrender, Suicide
3. Souvenir, OMD
4. (I Love You) When You Sleep, Tracie
5. Mistake Number 3, Culture Club
6. As The World Falls Down, David Bowie
7. I Always Was Your Girl, Everything But The Girl
8. Whistle Down The Wind, Nick Hayward
9. All Of You, Julio Iglesias & Diana Ross
10. I'll Fly For You, Spandau Ballet
11. When I'm With You, Sparks
12. I Muse Aloud, Jane Siberry
13. We Can Get Together, Icehouse
14. I'm Falling, The Bluebells
15. Thinking Of You, The Colourfield
16. Greeting To The New Brunette, Billy Bragg
---------- End Of the Smooching Bit ------------
17. Never Share, Stephen Emmer
18. In Your Eyes, Hypno-Gogo
19. Three Flowers, Mojo Sect
20. Parasuicide, Talking Drums
21. Lucifer's Friend, Vision
....looking for smallish blondes....