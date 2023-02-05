Show Number Two, Now We're Cooking!!!

  1. Shake The Mind, C Cat Trance 

  2. Damascus, Richard Strange & The Engine Room

  3. Letter From Afar, B-Movie

  4. Hypnotized, Bamboo Industry

  5. Love Breakdown, White Door

  6. Bitter Heart, Seona Dancing

  7. Lions After Slumber, Scritti Politti

  8. Lucy, Habit

  9. That’s The Way, Deckchairs Overboard

  10. When Daylight Is Over, Box Of Toys

  11. Unless, Pale Fountains

  12. Out On Your Own, Lotus Eaters

  13. Railway, Gargoyles

  14. Land Of Gold, Bluetrain

  15. For You, Farmer’s Boys

  16. Let’s All Dance, Typhoon Saturday. 

  17. Skin Deep, Desert Wolves

  18. Party Talk, Company Of Cowards

  19. South Of The River Thames, Margot Random and The Space Virgins

  20. Fast Boyfriends, Girls At Our Best

  21. Sweet Sanity, Hurrah!

Load comments