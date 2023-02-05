Show Number Two, Now We're Cooking!!!
Shake The Mind, C Cat Trance
Damascus, Richard Strange & The Engine Room
Letter From Afar, B-Movie
Hypnotized, Bamboo Industry
Love Breakdown, White Door
Bitter Heart, Seona Dancing
Lions After Slumber, Scritti Politti
Lucy, Habit
That’s The Way, Deckchairs Overboard
When Daylight Is Over, Box Of Toys
Unless, Pale Fountains
Out On Your Own, Lotus Eaters
Railway, Gargoyles
Land Of Gold, Bluetrain
For You, Farmer’s Boys
Let’s All Dance, Typhoon Saturday.
Skin Deep, Desert Wolves
Party Talk, Company Of Cowards
South Of The River Thames, Margot Random and The Space Virgins
Fast Boyfriends, Girls At Our Best
Sweet Sanity, Hurrah!