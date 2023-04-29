FESTIVAL INTERNATIONALE DE LOUISIANE:
Brown Eyed Girl- Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters
C'est Chaud- Sonny Landreth
Come Back Home- Cedryl Ballou
Pagayez- Zachary Richard
J'aimerais Avoir Cette Danse- Jambalya Cajun Band
J'ai Passe Devat Ta Porte- Michael Doucet & Cajun Brew
Beast Of Burden- Buckwheat Zydeco
Zydeco Et La Encore- Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes, Michael Doucet
Sabine Turnaround- Lost Bayou Ramblers
Turbo Zydeco- Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience
Everything I Do Gohn Be Funky- Jon Cleary
Party Down- Roddie Romero & The Hub City All Stars
Time For Me To Dance- Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience
I Don't Want Nobody Else But You- Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters
My Name Is Hurricane- Dwayen Doopsie
Moi L'aime Une Petite Fille- Bonsoir Catin
Po' Boy Walk- Roddie Romero & The Hub City All Stars
Mammoth Waltz- Lost Bayou Ramblers
Caillette Est Morte- T-Mamou
J'aime Quand Tu M'apelles Mon Amour- Sunny Duval
Go Hard Or Go Home- Lil' Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers ft. Kevin Gates
Looking 4 A Rodeo- Connie G
Tired Of Your Tears- Feufollet
South of I-10- Sonny Landreth
I Am Trying To Break Your Heart- JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound
Mardi Gras- Pierre Kwenders ft. Jacobus
Funky Nation- Lil' Brian, Zydeco Twisters
Fly Solo- Chris Ardoin
Hold That Tiger- Keith Frank, The Soileau Zydeco Band