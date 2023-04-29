FESTIVAL INTERNATIONALE DE LOUISIANE:

Brown Eyed Girl- Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters

C'est Chaud- Sonny Landreth

Come Back Home- Cedryl Ballou

Pagayez- Zachary Richard

J'aimerais Avoir Cette Danse- Jambalya Cajun Band

J'ai Passe Devat Ta Porte- Michael Doucet & Cajun Brew

Beast Of Burden- Buckwheat Zydeco

Zydeco Et La Encore- Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes, Michael Doucet

Sabine Turnaround- Lost Bayou Ramblers

Turbo Zydeco- Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

Everything I Do Gohn Be Funky- Jon Cleary

Party Down- Roddie Romero & The Hub City All Stars

Time For Me To Dance- Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

I Don't Want Nobody Else But You- Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters

My Name Is Hurricane- Dwayen Doopsie

Moi L'aime Une Petite Fille- Bonsoir Catin

Po' Boy Walk- Roddie Romero & The Hub City All Stars

Mammoth Waltz- Lost Bayou Ramblers

Caillette Est Morte- T-Mamou

J'aime Quand Tu M'apelles Mon Amour- Sunny Duval

Go Hard Or Go Home- Lil' Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers ft. Kevin Gates

Looking 4 A Rodeo- Connie G

Tired Of Your Tears- Feufollet

South of I-10- Sonny Landreth

I Am Trying To Break Your Heart- JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound

Mardi Gras- Pierre Kwenders ft. Jacobus

Funky Nation- Lil' Brian, Zydeco Twisters

Fly Solo- Chris Ardoin

Hold That Tiger- Keith Frank, The Soileau Zydeco Band

