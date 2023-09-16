Fais Do Do Fall 23

Road Trip to NOLA:

Do Whatcha Wanna- Rebirth Brass Band

Iko Iko- Dr. John

They All Ask'd For You- The Meters

Hurricane Season- Trombone Shorty

Down By The Riverside- Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Mardi Gras Down In New Orleans- Professor Longhair

What A Wonderful World- Louis Armstrong

When The Saints Go Marching In- Louis Armstrong

Treme Song- John Boutte

Feel Like Funkin' It Up- Rebirth Brass Band

Time Is On My Side- Irma Thomas

Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans- Ellis Marsalis

It's All Over Now- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Bourbon Street Parade- James Andrews

At The Jazz Fest- James Andrews

Don't Dream It's Over- Deacon John

Such A Night- Dr. John

Grazin' In The Grass- Rebirth Brass Band

When You Get Back- Jon Cleary

Funkadelik- Casme

Cassanova- Rebirth Brass Band

Goin' Back To New Orleans- Dr. John

Exactly Like You- Rebirth Brass Band

Louisiana Fairytale- Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Let Your Mind Be Free- The Soul Rebels

Cha Dooky- Doo- Art Neville

