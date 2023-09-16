Road Trip to NOLA:
Do Whatcha Wanna- Rebirth Brass Band
Iko Iko- Dr. John
They All Ask'd For You- The Meters
Hurricane Season- Trombone Shorty
Down By The Riverside- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Mardi Gras Down In New Orleans- Professor Longhair
What A Wonderful World- Louis Armstrong
When The Saints Go Marching In- Louis Armstrong
Treme Song- John Boutte
Feel Like Funkin' It Up- Rebirth Brass Band
Time Is On My Side- Irma Thomas
Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans- Ellis Marsalis
It's All Over Now- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Bourbon Street Parade- James Andrews
At The Jazz Fest- James Andrews
Don't Dream It's Over- Deacon John
Such A Night- Dr. John
Grazin' In The Grass- Rebirth Brass Band
When You Get Back- Jon Cleary
Funkadelik- Casme
Cassanova- Rebirth Brass Band
Goin' Back To New Orleans- Dr. John
Exactly Like You- Rebirth Brass Band
Louisiana Fairytale- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Let Your Mind Be Free- The Soul Rebels
Cha Dooky- Doo- Art Neville