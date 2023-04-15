IMG_7039.jpeg

Allons Danser (Let's Dance)- Steve Riley, The Mamou Playboys

My Toot Toot- Rockin' Sidney

Boogie Shoe's- Lee Benoit

Johnnie Can't Dance- Wayne Toups, Zydecajun

Johnny Can't Dance- Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band

Sweet Brown Sugar- Rosie Ledet

I Got Loaded- Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band

If It's Good for the Gander- Rockin' Sidney

If You Don't Want Me To- Ronnie Milsap

Put n'Work- Chris Ardoin

Tee Nah Nah- Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition

Domino- Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

Choupic Two Step- The Bluerunners

Sauce Picante Zydeco- Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Bon Temps Rouler- BeauSoleil

L'amour, L'amour- Bonsoir Catin

Allon Rock 'n Roll- Pine Leaf Boys

Don't Tell Your Mama, Don't Tell Your Papa- Beau Jocque and the Zydeco Hi-Rollers

Casanova- Keith Frank, The Soileau Zydeco Band

Save The Last Dance- Chris Ardoin & Double Clutchin'

Blueco- The Bluerunners

La Danse de Mardi Gras- Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

Ya Ya- Buckwheat Zydeco

Je Suis Fier de Toi- The Mudbugs Cajun & Zydeco Band

Going Back to LSU- Rockin' Doopsie, Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters

Going Down Easy- Travis Matte And The Zydeco Kingpins

Une Autre Soir Ennuyante- Geno Delafose

Big Booty Judy- Horace Trahan

Two-Step Mamou- Wayne Toups, Zydecajun

Haterz- Keith Frank (ft. Lil Boosie)

