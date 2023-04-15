Allons Danser (Let's Dance)- Steve Riley, The Mamou Playboys
My Toot Toot- Rockin' Sidney
Boogie Shoe's- Lee Benoit
Johnnie Can't Dance- Wayne Toups, Zydecajun
Johnny Can't Dance- Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band
Sweet Brown Sugar- Rosie Ledet
I Got Loaded- Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band
If It's Good for the Gander- Rockin' Sidney
If You Don't Want Me To- Ronnie Milsap
Put n'Work- Chris Ardoin
Tee Nah Nah- Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition
Domino- Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie
Choupic Two Step- The Bluerunners
Sauce Picante Zydeco- Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Bon Temps Rouler- BeauSoleil
L'amour, L'amour- Bonsoir Catin
Allon Rock 'n Roll- Pine Leaf Boys
Don't Tell Your Mama, Don't Tell Your Papa- Beau Jocque and the Zydeco Hi-Rollers
Casanova- Keith Frank, The Soileau Zydeco Band
Save The Last Dance- Chris Ardoin & Double Clutchin'
Blueco- The Bluerunners
La Danse de Mardi Gras- Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
Ya Ya- Buckwheat Zydeco
Je Suis Fier de Toi- The Mudbugs Cajun & Zydeco Band
Going Back to LSU- Rockin' Doopsie, Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters
Going Down Easy- Travis Matte And The Zydeco Kingpins
Une Autre Soir Ennuyante- Geno Delafose
Big Booty Judy- Horace Trahan
Two-Step Mamou- Wayne Toups, Zydecajun
Haterz- Keith Frank (ft. Lil Boosie)