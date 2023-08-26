img_0901_720.jpg

People Here Know How to Party- Horace Trahan

My Louisiana Baby- Dwayne Doopsie, The Zydeco Hellraisers

Cajun in Kansas- The Mudbugs Cajun And Zydeco Band

Zydeco Feeling- Major Handy, Buckwheat Zydeco

Jalapeno Lena- Chubby Carrier

Oh Darlin'- Lee Benoit

Wasted Days and Wasted Nights- Junior Lacrosse

Before I Grow Too Old- Tommy McLain

I Told My Pillow- Tet Dur

Loan Me Your Handkerchief- Terry And The Zydeco Badboys

Tee Nah Nah Nah Nah- Wayne Foret

Hey Baby, Will You Be My Girl- Aaron Foret

Nursery Rhymes- Beau Jocque, The Zydeco Hi-Rollers

They All Ask For You- Rockin' Doopsie

I Want It All- Geno Delafose

Going Back To LSU- Rockin' Doopsie, Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters

Stuck On You- Wayne Singleton

Shoulda Coulda- Travis Matte And The Zydeco Kingpins

Mom Je Suis Toujours Ton Petit Garcon- Camey Doucet

When Will I Be Loved?- Geno Delafose

Love Is Gonna Find You- Rosie Ledet

Cajun Groove (Scott Playboy Special)- BeauSoleil

Paradis Des Musiciens- Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

Des Fois (Sometimes)- The Revelers

I'm Going Away To Stay- Boozoo Chavis And The Magic Sounds

J'suis Gone A La Blue Moon- Cedric Watson, Bijou Creole

So Long Ago- The Bluerunners

Joe Pitre- Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboys

Prends Courage- Feufollet

Keith's Theme Song- Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band

Everyday Talk- Zydeco Force

