People Here Know How to Party- Horace Trahan
My Louisiana Baby- Dwayne Doopsie, The Zydeco Hellraisers
Cajun in Kansas- The Mudbugs Cajun And Zydeco Band
Zydeco Feeling- Major Handy, Buckwheat Zydeco
Jalapeno Lena- Chubby Carrier
Oh Darlin'- Lee Benoit
Wasted Days and Wasted Nights- Junior Lacrosse
Before I Grow Too Old- Tommy McLain
I Told My Pillow- Tet Dur
Loan Me Your Handkerchief- Terry And The Zydeco Badboys
Tee Nah Nah Nah Nah- Wayne Foret
Hey Baby, Will You Be My Girl- Aaron Foret
Nursery Rhymes- Beau Jocque, The Zydeco Hi-Rollers
They All Ask For You- Rockin' Doopsie
I Want It All- Geno Delafose
Going Back To LSU- Rockin' Doopsie, Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters
Stuck On You- Wayne Singleton
Shoulda Coulda- Travis Matte And The Zydeco Kingpins
Mom Je Suis Toujours Ton Petit Garcon- Camey Doucet
When Will I Be Loved?- Geno Delafose
Love Is Gonna Find You- Rosie Ledet
Cajun Groove (Scott Playboy Special)- BeauSoleil
Paradis Des Musiciens- Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
Des Fois (Sometimes)- The Revelers
I'm Going Away To Stay- Boozoo Chavis And The Magic Sounds
J'suis Gone A La Blue Moon- Cedric Watson, Bijou Creole
So Long Ago- The Bluerunners
Joe Pitre- Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboys
Prends Courage- Feufollet
Keith's Theme Song- Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band
Everyday Talk- Zydeco Force