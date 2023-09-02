img_0901_720.jpg

Walk of Life- Charles Mann

Don't Let Me Cross Over- Johnny Koonse

Life Problem- Elton Anderson

Tuff- Link Davis Jr. 

Tell Her One More Time- Jay Randall

Bye Bye Puppy Love- Bill Matte

Good Hearted Man- Jim Olivier, Rockin' Sidney

Help Me Forget Her- Little Victor

Running Out Of Fools- Hugh Boynton

I Will Be Your Jim- Willie Mallory

Honky Tonk- Link Davis Jr. 

Bye Bye Little Angel- Elton Anderson

Restless Night- Bill Matte

It's Alright- Phil Phillips

Loneliest Man In The World- Willie Mallory

Keep Your Arms Around Me- Charles Mann

To Dance With You- Devin Chesterton

Jukebox Songs- Tommy Mclain

I Love My Saturday Night- Jim Olivier

My Jolie Blonde- Rod Bernard, Clifton Chenier

Kansas City- Rod Bernard, Clifton Chenier

It's Hard, But It's Fair- Warren Storm

Play A Song For My Baby- Rod Bernard

I'll Try One More Time- Cypress, Warren Storm, Willie Tee

Heaven Sent- Johnnie Allan

It's Too Late- Lil' Alfred

Blacktop The Gravel Road- Ivy Dugas

You're So Easy To Love- Belton Richard

It Really Is A Hurting Thing- Rockin' Sidney

Why Can't You- Van Broussard

Another Sleepless Night- Don Rich

Cajun Saturday Night- D.L. Menard

To Love And Be Loved- Van Broussard

Genevieve- Randy & The Rockets

Another Place, Another Time- High Performance

Fool- Kenny Fife

Come The Morning Sun- Johnny Jano

Big Mamou- The Dockery Boys

Blues Francais- Horace Trahan

