Barracuda, Heart

Just a girl, No Doubt

Rebel Girl, Bikini Kill

Animal, Sir Chloe

Celebrity Skin, Hole

Fences, Destroy Boys

Lethal Lolita, Red Aunts

Kill V. Maim, Grimes

I Disagree, Poppy

The Scratch, 7 Year Bitch

Violet, Hole

Moaning Lisa Smile, Wolf Alice

Romantic, Mannequin Pussy

Cherry Bomb, The Runaways

Black Sheep, Brie Larson

Smile, Wolf Alice

Vixen, Destroy Boys

Womanarchist, Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Future Hates Me, The Beths

You so done, Noga Erez

Real date, Insignificant Other

Big Bang, Cherry Glazer

Dream Song, Lala Lala

Salt in the Wound, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus

Wasted Nun, Cherry Glazer

Poor Boy, The Regrettes

Like a lady, Pom Poko

