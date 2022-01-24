Barracuda, Heart
Just a girl, No Doubt
Rebel Girl, Bikini Kill
Animal, Sir Chloe
Celebrity Skin, Hole
Fences, Destroy Boys
Lethal Lolita, Red Aunts
Kill V. Maim, Grimes
I Disagree, Poppy
The Scratch, 7 Year Bitch
Violet, Hole
Moaning Lisa Smile, Wolf Alice
Romantic, Mannequin Pussy
Cherry Bomb, The Runaways
Black Sheep, Brie Larson
Smile, Wolf Alice
Vixen, Destroy Boys
Womanarchist, Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Future Hates Me, The Beths
You so done, Noga Erez
Real date, Insignificant Other
Big Bang, Cherry Glazer
Dream Song, Lala Lala
Salt in the Wound, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus
Wasted Nun, Cherry Glazer
Poor Boy, The Regrettes
Like a lady, Pom Poko