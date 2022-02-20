Celebrity Skin, Doja Cat
Diana, Chelsea Wolfe
Introverted, Elita
99 Glimpses, Sofie
real date, Insignificant Other
1994, Slutever
entertnmnt, Oklou
Give Me Another Chance, Empress Of
Ex-Boyfriend Beat, Skinned Teen
Secrets (Your Fire), Magdalena Bay
IDK, Phoebe Green
Soup, Issy Wood
Threatening Each Other, illuminati hotties
Swimmer, Half Waif
Where Is My Mind? Tkay Maidza
dumb dumb, mazie
Money, The Flying Lizards
Sword, IAN SWEET
Johnny Cash’s Mama’s House, Emily Wells
Day Dreams, Vida
Decoration/Currency, Girl Friday
Chaise Longue, Wet Leg
Days Are Gone, HAIM
Thinning, Snail Mail
Scripture, Eartheater
Those Eyes, That Mouth, Cocteau Twins
Some Time Alone, Alone, Melody’s Echo Chamber
Dumb, Kero Kero Bonito
When I’m With You, Best Coast
painty paint pots, 800 Cherries
Jeannie Becomes A Mom, Caroline Rose
Double Dare, Momma