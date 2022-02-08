Weird Fishes, Lianne La Havas

Heart of a Pessimist, Be Steadwell

Do I Make You Nervous, Dreamer Isioma

True Killer, Sneaks

So I Don’t Feel Useless, Dianna Lopez

Losing You, Solange

Don’t Wanna Be, Xenia Rubinos

Dind’t Cha Know, Erykah Badu

Can We, SWV feat. Missy Elliot

Mango (Freestyle / Process), Orion Sun & MULCH

Lonely Lover, Xenia Rubinos

Magpie, LAVA LA RUE

Foreign Car, Kelsey Lu

Bam Bam, Sister Nancy

I Am in Love, Jennifer Lara

Day Dreaming, Aretha Franklin

Greens, Be Steadwell

Arugula, Junglepussy

Female Energy, Pt. 2, WILLOW

You Remind Me, Mary J. Blige

Ex-Factor, Lauryn Hill

G.O.Y.D, LAVA LA RUE

Lessons from My Mistakes…but I Lost Your Number, Liv.e

Home demo, SOPHIETHEHOMIE

Come On Home, The Lijadu Sisters

Bust Your Windows, Jazmine Sullivan

God, lamdoechii

Girlfriend, Siena Liggins

Passion, PinkPantheress

I must apologize, PinkPantheress

