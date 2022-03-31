DemiRep, Bikini Kill

Black Cat, Skinned Teen

Getting Nowhere Fast, Girls At Our Best!

Bata Motel, Crass

Eating Toothpaste, Bratmobile

I Eat Boys Like You For Breakfast, Bratmobile

Shark, Calamity Jane

Peppermint Patty, Red Aunts

You're Fired, Bratmobile

Uneasy Friend, Chalk Circles

Girl Anarchism, The Dresden Dolls

The Slap, Chalk Circle

Mind Your Own Business, Delta 5

I Heard it Through The Grapevine, The Slits

My Friend Goo, Sonic Youth

I Don't Want You Anyway, Look Blue Go Purple

You're Standing On My Neck, Honeyblood

Leave Me Be, Computerwife

I Will, Sky Ferreira

Boys Wanna Be Her, Peaches

Anything Like Me, Poppy

Mind Your Own Business, Chicks on Speed

Play Destroy, Poppy feat. Grimes

We Appreciate Power, Grimes, Poppy feat. HANA

I Don't Wanna Be Too Cool, Kate Fagan

All Hail Me, Veruca Salt

Riot Anthem, LADYBABY

Royals, Otep

Feminazi, Fea

He's My Thing, Babes in Toyland

White Flag, Slutever

