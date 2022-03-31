Kids In America, The Muffs

Linger, The Cranberries

Free, The Martini’s

Don’t Speak, No Doubt

What’s Up, 4 Non Blondes

Whatta Man, Salt-N-Pepa

I Try, Macy Gray

Hand in My Pocket, Alanis Morissette

Here and Now, Letters To Cleo

There She Goes, Sixpence None The Richer

Lovefool, The Cardigans

Bills, Bills, Bills, Destiny’s Child

Freak Like Me, Adina Howard

I Love Your Smile, Shanice

Malibu, Hole

Torn, Ednaswap

I Can Love You, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim

What About Your Friends, TLC

Cruel To Be Kind, Letters To Cleo

Cannonball, The Breeders

Blue Flower, Mazzy Star

Sweet Jane, Cowboy Junkies

Doo Wop (That Thing), Ms. Lauryn Hill

Ironic, Alanis Morissette

My Lovin’, En Vogue

Weak, SWV

