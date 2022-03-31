Kids In America, The Muffs
Linger, The Cranberries
Free, The Martini’s
Don’t Speak, No Doubt
What’s Up, 4 Non Blondes
Whatta Man, Salt-N-Pepa
I Try, Macy Gray
Hand in My Pocket, Alanis Morissette
Here and Now, Letters To Cleo
There She Goes, Sixpence None The Richer
Lovefool, The Cardigans
Bills, Bills, Bills, Destiny’s Child
Freak Like Me, Adina Howard
I Love Your Smile, Shanice
Malibu, Hole
Torn, Ednaswap
I Can Love You, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim
What About Your Friends, TLC
Cruel To Be Kind, Letters To Cleo
Cannonball, The Breeders
Blue Flower, Mazzy Star
Sweet Jane, Cowboy Junkies
Doo Wop (That Thing), Ms. Lauryn Hill
Ironic, Alanis Morissette
My Lovin’, En Vogue
Weak, SWV