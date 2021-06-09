Femme Fm 4/16/2021

With this playlist, we're continuing with some more of my favorite music from the past decade or so! This show doesn't have a strict theme, but it carries on from last week with a lot of pop artists, some older and some newer.
Overprotected by Britney Spears
Ain't No Other Man by Christina Aguilera
Be My Baby by Bea Miller (cover)
Single Ladies by Beyoncé
Internacionales by Bomba Estéreo
Our Own House by MisterWives
Grow Up by Paramore
Price Tag by Jessie J, B.o.B
Heartbeat Song by Kelly Clarkson
deja vu by Olivia Rodrigo
She by Selena Gomez
Trampoline by SHAED
Therefore I Am by Billie Eilish
Big Girls Don't Cry by Fergie
Who Knew by P!nk
I Hate This Part by The Pussycat Dolls
Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston
Please Mr. Postman by The Marvelettes
Mercy by Duffy
I Hate Myself for Loving You by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Self Control by Laura Branigan
Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks
Crush by Tessa Violet
ily (i love you baby) by Surf Mesa, Emilee
Dance Monkey by Tones And I
Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne
Love Story by Taylor Swift
Halo by Beyoncé
Stuck Like Glue by Sugarland
Dog Days Are Over by Florence & The Machine