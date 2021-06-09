Femme Fm 4/16/2021

With this playlist, we're continuing with some more of my favorite music from the past decade or so! This show doesn't have a strict theme, but it carries on from last week with a lot of pop artists, some older and some newer. 

Overprotected by Britney Spears

Ain't No Other Man by Christina Aguilera 

Be My Baby by Bea Miller (cover)

Single Ladies by Beyoncé

Internacionales by Bomba Estéreo 

Our Own House by MisterWives

Grow Up by Paramore

Price Tag by Jessie J, B.o.B

Heartbeat Song by Kelly Clarkson 

deja vu by Olivia Rodrigo 

She by Selena Gomez

Trampoline by SHAED

Therefore I Am by Billie Eilish 

Big Girls Don't Cry by Fergie

Who Knew by P!nk

I Hate This Part by The Pussycat Dolls

Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper 

I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston 

Please Mr. Postman by The Marvelettes 

Mercy by Duffy 

I Hate Myself for Loving You by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Self Control by Laura Branigan 

Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks

Crush by Tessa Violet

ily (i love you baby) by Surf Mesa, Emilee

Dance Monkey by Tones And I

Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne

Love Story by Taylor Swift 

Halo by Beyoncé

Stuck Like Glue by Sugarland

Dog Days Are Over by Florence & The Machine

