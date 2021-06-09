Femme Fm 4/23/2021

Dad Rock meets Femme Fm!! I was happy to have Lady Jane co-host this show with me to finish off the semester right. Together, we played some of our most beloved, iconic ladies of rock all listed below for you. 

I Love Rock 'N Roll by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Barracuda by Heart 

Zombie by The Cranberries 

Heartbreaker by Pat Benatar

I'm The Only One by Melissa Etheridge

Gypsy by Fleetwood Mac

Talk to Me by Stevie Nicks

Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

Bad Reputation by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

One Way Or Another by Blondie

Promises In The Dark By Pat Benatar

Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics 

I Hate Myself for Loving You by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 

Piece of My Heart by Big Brother & The Holding Company 

Call Me by Blondie

You're so Vain by Carly Simon 

If I Could Turn Back Time by Cher

Physical by Olivia Newton-John 

Vogue by Madonna

Jolene by Dolly Parton 

The Chain by Fleetwood Mac

Vacation by The Go-Go's 

Let's Hear It for the Boy by Deniece Williams

Kids In America by Kim Wilde

Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

Straight Up by Paula Abdul 

Holding Out for a Hero by Bonnie Tyler

