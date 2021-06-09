Femme Fm 4/23/2021

Dad Rock meets Femme Fm!! I was happy to have Lady Jane co-host this show with me to finish off the semester right. Together, we played some of our most beloved, iconic ladies of rock all listed below for you.
I Love Rock 'N Roll by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Barracuda by Heart
Zombie by The Cranberries
Heartbreaker by Pat Benatar
I'm The Only One by Melissa Etheridge
Gypsy by Fleetwood Mac
Talk to Me by Stevie Nicks
Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
Bad Reputation by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
One Way Or Another by Blondie
Promises In The Dark By Pat Benatar
Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics
I Hate Myself for Loving You by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Piece of My Heart by Big Brother & The Holding Company
Call Me by Blondie
You're so Vain by Carly Simon
If I Could Turn Back Time by Cher
Physical by Olivia Newton-John
Vogue by Madonna
Jolene by Dolly Parton
The Chain by Fleetwood Mac
Vacation by The Go-Go's
Let's Hear It for the Boy by Deniece Williams
Kids In America by Kim Wilde
Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
Straight Up by Paula Abdul
Holding Out for a Hero by Bonnie Tyler