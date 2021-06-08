Femme Fm 4/9/2021

My opening show!! This is my first playlist for KLSU, and it's a collection of some of my favorite Femme Fm-approved songs that I've had on repeat for the past couple of years. 

Good Kisser by Lake Street Dive

Valerie by Amy Winehouse

Talk It Up by Sammy Rae & The Friends

One Time by Marian Hill

Just Like Fire by P!nk

Medicine by Jennifer Lopez, French Montana

Roar by Katy Perry

Hands to Myself by Selena Gomez

Can't Help Falling in Love by Haley Reinhart

I'll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday

At Last by Etta James

Summertime by Billie Holiday

Bulletproof by La Roux

So Close by NOTD (ft. Georgia Ku)

Mr. Saxobeat by Alexandra Stan

The Sweet Escape by Gwen Stefani, Akon 

Bubbly by Colbie Caillat

Realize by Colbie Caillat

Fallin' For You by Colbie Caillat

Love Song by Sara Bareilles 

Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortés) by Britney Spears

Clumsy by Fergie

Malibu by Miley Cyrus

Ain't It Fun by Paramore

Never Learn by Good Boy Daisy (ft. The Wrecks)

Still into You by Paramore

Grey by Good Boy Daisy 

Force of Nature by Bea Miller

Hope by The Chainsmokers, Winona Oak

Fire N Gold by Bea Miller

Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys

