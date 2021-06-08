Femme Fm 4/9/2021

My opening show!! This is my first playlist for KLSU, and it's a collection of some of my favorite Femme Fm-approved songs that I've had on repeat for the past couple of years.
Good Kisser by Lake Street Dive
Valerie by Amy Winehouse
Talk It Up by Sammy Rae & The Friends
One Time by Marian Hill
Just Like Fire by P!nk
Medicine by Jennifer Lopez, French Montana
Roar by Katy Perry
Hands to Myself by Selena Gomez
Can't Help Falling in Love by Haley Reinhart
I'll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday
At Last by Etta James
Summertime by Billie Holiday
Bulletproof by La Roux
So Close by NOTD (ft. Georgia Ku)
Mr. Saxobeat by Alexandra Stan
The Sweet Escape by Gwen Stefani, Akon
Bubbly by Colbie Caillat
Realize by Colbie Caillat
Fallin' For You by Colbie Caillat
Love Song by Sara Bareilles
Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortés) by Britney Spears
Clumsy by Fergie
Malibu by Miley Cyrus
Ain't It Fun by Paramore
Never Learn by Good Boy Daisy (ft. The Wrecks)
Still into You by Paramore
Grey by Good Boy Daisy
Force of Nature by Bea Miller
Hope by The Chainsmokers, Winona Oak
Fire N Gold by Bea Miller
Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys