Femme Fm 5/21/2021

This week we're focusing on female artists that rose to fame in the 70's. These women dropped some of our most iconic songs that are still many of our favorites today! From disco to rock to folk, this might be my favorite decade of music, but it's also one of the most influential decades in female history, which makes it a PERFECT theme for this show. When you're ready to jam, here's a Spotify playlist for you:

I Am Woman by Helen Reddy

Say You Love Me by Fleetwood Mac

It's a Heartache by Bonnie Tyler

Top Of The World by Carpenters 

Landslide by Fleetwood Mac

Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Diana Ross

Hopelessly Devoted To You by Olivia Newton-John

California by Joni Mitchell

Dancing Queen by ABBA

I'm Every Woman by Chaka Khan 

This Time I Know Is for Real by The Tenders

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! by ABBA

Best of My Love by The Emotions

The Boss by Diana Ross

We Are Family by Sister Sledge

She Works Hard for the Money by The Tenders

Shame, Shame, Shame by Shirley & Company 

Shake Your Groove Thing by Peaches & Herb

Le Freak by CHIC

Got to Be Real by Cheryl Lynn

Sugar Me by Lynsey De Paul 

Dark Lady by Cher

Knock on Wood by Amii Stewart 

Colorado by Sandra Reemer

Hot Stuff by Donna Summer

Respect by Aretha Franklin 

I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor 

True Colors by Cyndi Lauper 

