Femme Fm 5/21/2021

This week we're focusing on female artists that rose to fame in the 70's. These women dropped some of our most iconic songs that are still many of our favorites today! From disco to rock to folk, this might be my favorite decade of music, but it's also one of the most influential decades in female history, which makes it a PERFECT theme for this show. When you're ready to jam, here's a Spotify playlist for you:
I Am Woman by Helen Reddy
Say You Love Me by Fleetwood Mac
It's a Heartache by Bonnie Tyler
Top Of The World by Carpenters
Landslide by Fleetwood Mac
Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Diana Ross
Hopelessly Devoted To You by Olivia Newton-John
California by Joni Mitchell
Dancing Queen by ABBA
I'm Every Woman by Chaka Khan
This Time I Know Is for Real by The Tenders
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! by ABBA
Best of My Love by The Emotions
The Boss by Diana Ross
We Are Family by Sister Sledge
She Works Hard for the Money by The Tenders
Shame, Shame, Shame by Shirley & Company
Shake Your Groove Thing by Peaches & Herb
Le Freak by CHIC
Got to Be Real by Cheryl Lynn
Sugar Me by Lynsey De Paul
Dark Lady by Cher
Knock on Wood by Amii Stewart
Colorado by Sandra Reemer
Hot Stuff by Donna Summer
Respect by Aretha Franklin
I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor
True Colors by Cyndi Lauper