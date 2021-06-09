Femme Fm 5/28/2021

It's Ladies of the 80's! This week's playlist is all about our female musicians that ruled the 80's. 

Call Me by Blondie

Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks

Hit Me With Your Best Shot by Pat Benatar

Straight Up by Paula Abdul 

Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler

If I Could Turn Back Time by Cher

Love Is A Battlefield by Pat Benatar 

Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac

Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

How Will I know by Whitney Houston 

Get on Your Feet by Gloria Estefan 

Express Yourself by Madonna 

Self Control by Laura Branigan 

What's Love Got to Do with It by Tina Turner

Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes

I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston 

Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics

Material Girl by Madonna 

We Got The Beat by The Go-Go's 

Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves 

Super Trouper by ABBA

Heaven Is A Place On Earth by Belinda Carlisle

It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls 

Holding Out for a Hero by Bonnie Tyler 

Fast Car by Tracy Chapman

Sweet Love by Anita Baker

Eternal Flame by The Bangles 

