Femme Fm 5/28/2021

It's Ladies of the 80's! This week's playlist is all about our female musicians that ruled the 80's.
Call Me by Blondie
Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks
Hit Me With Your Best Shot by Pat Benatar
Straight Up by Paula Abdul
Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler
If I Could Turn Back Time by Cher
Love Is A Battlefield by Pat Benatar
Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac
Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
How Will I know by Whitney Houston
Get on Your Feet by Gloria Estefan
Express Yourself by Madonna
Self Control by Laura Branigan
What's Love Got to Do with It by Tina Turner
Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes
I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston
Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics
Material Girl by Madonna
We Got The Beat by The Go-Go's
Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves
Super Trouper by ABBA
Heaven Is A Place On Earth by Belinda Carlisle
It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls
Holding Out for a Hero by Bonnie Tyler
Fast Car by Tracy Chapman
Sweet Love by Anita Baker
Eternal Flame by The Bangles