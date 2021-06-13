Femme Fm 6/11/2021

This week's Femme Fm show is all about the nostalgia of the early 2000's! This playlist has mostly pop music ranging from late releases in 1999 to a little after 2010, and it probably has all of your old favorites that you may have forgotten about.
Independent women by Destiny's Child
Jenny from the Block by JLo, Jadakiss, and Styles P
I Don't Need A Man by The Pussycat Dolls
Crazy In Love by Beyoncé and Jay-Z
I Kissed a Girl by Katy Perry
Walk Away by Kelly Clarkson
Take Me Away by Fefe Dobson
Complicated by Avril Lavigne
She Wolf by Shakira
4 Minutes by Madonna, Justin Timberlake, and Timbaland
Baby Come On Over by Samantha Mumba
Rich Girl by Gwen Stefani and Eve
According to You by Orianthi
Crushcrushcrush by Paramore
Bring Me to Life by Evanescence
Fighter by Christina Aguilera
What It's Like to Be Me by Britney Spears
Better Off Alone by Alice DJ
Party In the USA by Miley Cyrus
What You See Is What You Get by Britney Spears
Cowboy Take Me Away by The Dixie Chicks
There's Gotta Be More To Life by Stacie Orrico
Pocketful of Sunshine by Natasha Bedingfield
Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine
Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield
Love Song by Sara Bareilles
Bubbly by Colbie Caillat
Superwoman by Alicia Keys
Beautiful Trauma by P!nk
Fallin' by Alicia Keys