Femme Fm 6/11/2021

This week's Femme Fm show is all about the nostalgia of the early 2000's! This playlist has mostly pop music ranging from late releases in 1999 to a little after 2010, and it probably has all of your old favorites that you may have forgotten about. 

Independent women by Destiny's Child

Jenny from the Block by JLo, Jadakiss, and Styles P

I Don't Need A Man by The Pussycat Dolls

Crazy In Love by Beyoncé and Jay-Z

I Kissed a Girl by Katy Perry

Walk Away by Kelly Clarkson 

Take Me Away by Fefe Dobson 

Complicated by Avril Lavigne

She Wolf by Shakira 

4 Minutes by Madonna, Justin Timberlake, and Timbaland

Baby Come On Over by Samantha Mumba

Rich Girl by Gwen Stefani and Eve

According to You by Orianthi

Crushcrushcrush by Paramore

Bring Me to Life by Evanescence 

Fighter by Christina Aguilera

What It's Like to Be Me by Britney Spears

Better Off Alone by Alice DJ

Party In the USA by Miley Cyrus 

What You See Is What You Get by Britney Spears

Cowboy Take Me Away by The Dixie Chicks

There's Gotta Be More To Life by Stacie Orrico

Pocketful of Sunshine by Natasha Bedingfield 

Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine 

Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield

Love Song by Sara Bareilles 

Bubbly by Colbie Caillat 

Superwoman by Alicia Keys 

Beautiful Trauma by P!nk

Fallin' by Alicia Keys 

