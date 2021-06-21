Femme Fm 6/18/2021

This week's show has all new releases dropped in 2020 and 2021! It's a favorite so far because it's basically a musical documentation of these artists' experiences through the pandemic. Most of them are upcoming alternative pop artists, but not all. Here's a spotify playlist for you:
Boulder by Cate Downey
Sour Strawberry by Caroline Manning
Pierre by Ryn Weaver
Producer Man by Lyn Lapid
good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo
Transparent Soul by Willow Smith
Never Learn by Good Boy Daisy ft. The Wrecks
Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus
Save Myself by Ashe
I love you but you make me cry by Elthia
A boy named Pluto by Hailey Knox
Overwhelmed by Royal & the Serpent
Grey by Good Boy Daisy
Bitter by Dafna
Teenager in Love by Madison Beer
We Belong by Dove Cameron
Levitating by Dua Lipa
Crush by Tessa Violet
Wingman by Boys World
Dress by Charlotte Sands
Therefore I am by Billie Eilish
Feel Something by Bea Miller
Nothing else I could do by Ella Jane
OK by Elli Moore
Deja vu by Olivia Rodrigo
Home for the Summer by Sara Kays
Honey + Tea by Mōzi
Swimming in your feelings by HAVEN
Sue me by Sabrina Carpenter
Long way home by Brynn Cartelli
Say something by Alexa Cappelli
I like cars by Caroline Kole
When a Girl by Carys
07 Britney by Chelsea Collins
Goldrush by Stela Cole