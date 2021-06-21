Femme Fm 6/18/2021

This week's show has all new releases dropped in 2020 and 2021! It's a favorite so far because it's basically a musical documentation of these artists' experiences through the pandemic. Most of them are upcoming alternative pop artists, but not all. Here's a spotify playlist for you:

Boulder by Cate Downey

Sour Strawberry by Caroline Manning 

Pierre by Ryn Weaver

Producer Man by Lyn Lapid

good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo 

Transparent Soul by Willow Smith 

Never Learn by Good Boy Daisy ft. The Wrecks 

Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus 

Save Myself by Ashe 

I love you but you make me cry by Elthia

A boy named Pluto by Hailey Knox

Overwhelmed by Royal & the Serpent

Grey by Good Boy Daisy 

Bitter by Dafna

Teenager in Love by Madison Beer

We Belong by Dove Cameron 

Levitating by Dua Lipa 

Crush by Tessa Violet

Wingman by Boys World

Dress by Charlotte Sands

Therefore I am by Billie Eilish 

Feel Something by Bea Miller

Nothing else I could do by Ella Jane

OK by Elli Moore

Deja vu by Olivia Rodrigo 

Home for the Summer by Sara Kays

Honey + Tea by Mōzi

Swimming in your feelings by HAVEN

Sue me by Sabrina Carpenter 

Long way home by Brynn Cartelli

Say something by Alexa Cappelli 

I like cars by Caroline Kole

When a Girl by Carys

07 Britney by Chelsea Collins 

Goldrush by Stela Cole 

