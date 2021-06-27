Femme Fm 6/25/2021

Normally, the Femme Fm show is all about featuring our favorite female artists, but for this week, we're listening to the ladies and the gents! This show's theme focuses on duets with songs ranging from artists like Frank Sinatra to Charlie Puth and Stevie Nicks to Meghan Trainor. I also threw in a couple older jazz songs thanks to a listener's request. Happy Listening!

Travelin' Blues (live) by Dave Brubeck & Carmen McRae

You Don't Have to Be a Star by Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

Islands In the Stream by Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers

It Never Rains in Southern California by Sonny & Cher

Don't Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John & Kiki Dee

Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

On My Own by Patti Labelle & Michael McDonald

Shame, Shame, Shame by Shirley & Company 

Somethin' Stupid by Frank Sinatra & Nancy Sinatra 

I've Had the Time of My Life by Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes 

Separate Lives by Phil Collins & Marilyn Martin 

I Just Can't Stop Loving You by Michael Jackson & Siedah Garrett 

Miss Brown to You (cover) by Carmen McRae

Almost Paradise by Mike Reno & Ann Wilson 

Endless Love by Lionel Richie & Diana Ross 

Opposites Attract by Paula Abdul & The Wild Pair 

Stop Draggin' My Heart Around by Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

It's Only Love by Bryan Adams & Tina Turner

Leather and Lace by Stevie Nicks & Don Henley 

Close My Eyes Forever by Lita Ford & Ozzy Osbourne

Broken by Seether & Amy Lee

Marvin Gaye by Charlie Puth & Meghan Trainor 

Somebody That I Used to Know by Gotye & Kimbra

Like I'm Gonna Lose You by Meghan Trainor & John Legend

We Don't Talk Anymore by Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez

Comethru by Jeremy Zucker & Bea Miller 

Need You Now by Lady Antebellum 

Let Her Go (cover) by Boyce Avenue & Hannah Trigwell 

