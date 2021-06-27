Femme Fm 6/25/2021

Normally, the Femme Fm show is all about featuring our favorite female artists, but for this week, we're listening to the ladies and the gents! This show's theme focuses on duets with songs ranging from artists like Frank Sinatra to Charlie Puth and Stevie Nicks to Meghan Trainor. I also threw in a couple older jazz songs thanks to a listener's request. Happy Listening!
Travelin' Blues (live) by Dave Brubeck & Carmen McRae
You Don't Have to Be a Star by Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.
Islands In the Stream by Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers
It Never Rains in Southern California by Sonny & Cher
Don't Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John & Kiki Dee
Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
On My Own by Patti Labelle & Michael McDonald
Shame, Shame, Shame by Shirley & Company
Somethin' Stupid by Frank Sinatra & Nancy Sinatra
I've Had the Time of My Life by Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
Separate Lives by Phil Collins & Marilyn Martin
I Just Can't Stop Loving You by Michael Jackson & Siedah Garrett
Miss Brown to You (cover) by Carmen McRae
Almost Paradise by Mike Reno & Ann Wilson
Endless Love by Lionel Richie & Diana Ross
Opposites Attract by Paula Abdul & The Wild Pair
Stop Draggin' My Heart Around by Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
It's Only Love by Bryan Adams & Tina Turner
Leather and Lace by Stevie Nicks & Don Henley
Close My Eyes Forever by Lita Ford & Ozzy Osbourne
Broken by Seether & Amy Lee
Marvin Gaye by Charlie Puth & Meghan Trainor
Somebody That I Used to Know by Gotye & Kimbra
Like I'm Gonna Lose You by Meghan Trainor & John Legend
We Don't Talk Anymore by Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez
Comethru by Jeremy Zucker & Bea Miller
Need You Now by Lady Antebellum
Let Her Go (cover) by Boyce Avenue & Hannah Trigwell