Femme Fm 6/4/2021

This week's show theme is all about appreciating our Femme Fm artists from the 90's! This show features artists from Britney Spears to Fiona Apple and music from R&B to punk rock.

Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

Real Love by Mary J. Blige

Genie In a Bottle by Christina Aguilera 

Say My Name by Destiny's Child

Wannabe by Spice Girls

Groove Is in the Heart by Deee-Lite

Waterfalls by TLC

The Boy Is Mine by Brandy, Monica

Crazy by Britney Spears

Believe by Cher

Vogue by Madonna

Crush by Jennifer Paige

The Sign by Ace of Base

If You Had My Love by Jennifer Lopez

Always Be My Baby by Mariah Carey

I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston 

Man! I Feel Like A Woman! by Shania Twain 

Flash Light by Fuzzy

Rebel Girl by Bikini Kill 

Dreams by The Cranberries 

Don't Speak by No Doubt

I'm The Only One by Melissa Etheridge 

Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer

Lovefool by The Cardigans

Paper Bag by Fiona Apple

Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover by Sophie B. Hawkins

