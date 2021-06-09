Femme Fm 6/4/2021

This week's show theme is all about appreciating our Femme Fm artists from the 90's! This show features artists from Britney Spears to Fiona Apple and music from R&B to punk rock.
Baby One More Time by Britney Spears
Real Love by Mary J. Blige
Genie In a Bottle by Christina Aguilera
Say My Name by Destiny's Child
Wannabe by Spice Girls
Groove Is in the Heart by Deee-Lite
Waterfalls by TLC
The Boy Is Mine by Brandy, Monica
Crazy by Britney Spears
Believe by Cher
Vogue by Madonna
Crush by Jennifer Paige
The Sign by Ace of Base
If You Had My Love by Jennifer Lopez
Always Be My Baby by Mariah Carey
I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston
Man! I Feel Like A Woman! by Shania Twain
Flash Light by Fuzzy
Rebel Girl by Bikini Kill
Dreams by The Cranberries
Don't Speak by No Doubt
I'm The Only One by Melissa Etheridge
Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer
Lovefool by The Cardigans
Paper Bag by Fiona Apple
Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover by Sophie B. Hawkins