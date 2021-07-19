Femme Fm 7/16/2021

We're back and we're doing 60's this week on Femme Fm! This show has some rock 'n roll, jazz, and your classical music too with a couple songs in there from some smaller artists of the time. Check out the classics and some of these new tunes you may have never heard of right here on this Spotify playlist I made for you: 

Sweet Nothins by Brenda Lee

Gonna Get Along Without You Now by Skeeter Davis

Every Little Bit Hurts by Brenda Holloway

Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin 

At Last by Etta James

Faded Love by Patsy Cline

A Favor for a Girl by Brenda Holloway 

I Want a Little Sugar in My Bowl by Nina Simone

A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin

You're the One by Petula Clark

Here I Am Baby by The Marvelettes 

Stop! In The Name of Love by The Supremes

That's All You Gotta Do by Brenda Lee

Before I'm Over You by Loretta Lynn 

If I kiss You by Lynn Anderson 

Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad by Tammy Wynette

Cry Me a River by Ella Fitzgerald 

Happy Days Are Here Again by Barbra Streisand 

Your Hurtin' Kinda Love by Dusty Springfield

What About Me by Anne Murray

Summertime (cover) by Janis Joplin 

Love Is Just a Four-Letter Word by Joan Baez

I Don't Know Where I Stand by Joni Mitchell 

Suzanne by Judy Collins

Green Rocky Road by Karen Dalton 

Silver Dagger by Joan Baez

Chelsea Morning by Joni Mitchell 

Flower In the Sun by Janis Joplin, Big Brother &The Holding Company 

These Boots Are Made For Walkin' by Nancy Sinatra 

Rose Garden by Lynn Anderson 

In The Evening by Karen Dalton 

Where the Boys Are by Connie Francis 

You Don't Own Me by Lesley Gore

My Love by Petula Clark

Woman Of the World by Loretta Lynn

You Can't Hurry Love by The Supremes

Be My Baby by The Ronettes 

Please Mr. Postman by The Marvelettes 

Load comments