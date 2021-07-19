Femme Fm 7/16/2021

We're back and we're doing 60's this week on Femme Fm! This show has some rock 'n roll, jazz, and your classical music too with a couple songs in there from some smaller artists of the time. Check out the classics and some of these new tunes you may have never heard of right here on this Spotify playlist I made for you:
Sweet Nothins by Brenda Lee
Gonna Get Along Without You Now by Skeeter Davis
Every Little Bit Hurts by Brenda Holloway
Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin
At Last by Etta James
Faded Love by Patsy Cline
A Favor for a Girl by Brenda Holloway
I Want a Little Sugar in My Bowl by Nina Simone
A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin
You're the One by Petula Clark
Here I Am Baby by The Marvelettes
Stop! In The Name of Love by The Supremes
That's All You Gotta Do by Brenda Lee
Before I'm Over You by Loretta Lynn
If I kiss You by Lynn Anderson
Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad by Tammy Wynette
Cry Me a River by Ella Fitzgerald
Happy Days Are Here Again by Barbra Streisand
Your Hurtin' Kinda Love by Dusty Springfield
What About Me by Anne Murray
Summertime (cover) by Janis Joplin
Love Is Just a Four-Letter Word by Joan Baez
I Don't Know Where I Stand by Joni Mitchell
Suzanne by Judy Collins
Green Rocky Road by Karen Dalton
Silver Dagger by Joan Baez
Chelsea Morning by Joni Mitchell
Flower In the Sun by Janis Joplin, Big Brother &The Holding Company
These Boots Are Made For Walkin' by Nancy Sinatra
Rose Garden by Lynn Anderson
In The Evening by Karen Dalton
Where the Boys Are by Connie Francis
You Don't Own Me by Lesley Gore
My Love by Petula Clark
Woman Of the World by Loretta Lynn
You Can't Hurry Love by The Supremes
Be My Baby by The Ronettes
Please Mr. Postman by The Marvelettes