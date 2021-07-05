Femme Fm 7/2/2021

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.