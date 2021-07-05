Femme Fm 7/2/2021

Femme Fm this week features music artists of the 40's and 50's! After starting off with a few requests, this playlist leans mostly toward classical music, and a good few of the songs were pulled from famous movies of those decades as well.
Enjoy! Click here for your Spotify Playlist:
Fall In Love by Phantogram
Had Ten Dollaz by Cherry Glazerr
Rosyln by Bon Iver and St. Vincent
Billie Holiday by Warpaint
We'll Meet Again by Vera Lynn
A Woman Wouldn't be a Woman by Eartha Kitt
Who's Sorry Now by Connie Francis
Half as Much by Rosemary Clooney
Secret Love by Doris Day
The Man That Got Away by Judy Garland
No Other Love by Jo Stafford
Why Don't You Believe Me? by Joni James
Wheel of Fortune by Kay Starr
I Must Have That Man! by Billie Holiday
Tammy by Debbie Reynolds
My Happiness by Connie Francis
I want to be Evil by Eartha Kitt
Fever by Peggy Lee
Rum and Coca-Cola by The Andrews Sisters
I'm Nobody's Baby by Mindy Carson
Cry Me A River by Julie London
Soon by Ella Fitzgerald
My Foolish Heart by Margaret Whiting
Everybody Needs A Da-Da-Daddy by Marilyn Monroe
Sisters by Rosemary Clooney and Betty Clooney
'Deed I Do by Lena Horne
Blitzkrieg Baby by Una Mae Carlisle
Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by The Andrews Sisters
Baby Face by Brenda Lee
Bye Bye Baby by Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell
Make Yourself Comfortable Sarah Vaughan
I'll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday
La Vie En Rose by Edith Piaf