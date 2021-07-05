Femme Fm 7/2/2021

Femme Fm this week features music artists of the 40's and 50's! After starting off with a few requests, this playlist leans mostly toward classical music, and a good few of the songs were pulled from famous movies of those decades as well.

Enjoy! Click here for your Spotify Playlist:

Fall In Love by Phantogram

Had Ten Dollaz by Cherry Glazerr

Rosyln by Bon Iver and St. Vincent

Billie Holiday by Warpaint

We'll Meet Again by Vera Lynn 

A Woman Wouldn't be a Woman by Eartha Kitt

Who's Sorry Now by Connie Francis

Half as Much by Rosemary Clooney

Secret Love by Doris Day

The Man That Got Away by Judy Garland

No Other Love by Jo Stafford

Why Don't You Believe Me? by Joni James

Wheel of Fortune by Kay Starr

I Must Have That Man! by Billie Holiday

Tammy by Debbie Reynolds

My Happiness by Connie Francis

I want to be Evil by Eartha Kitt

Fever by Peggy Lee 

Rum and Coca-Cola by The Andrews Sisters

I'm Nobody's Baby by Mindy Carson 

Cry Me A River by Julie London 

Soon by Ella Fitzgerald

My Foolish Heart by Margaret Whiting 

Everybody Needs A Da-Da-Daddy by Marilyn Monroe

Sisters by Rosemary Clooney and Betty Clooney 

'Deed I Do by Lena Horne

Blitzkrieg Baby by Una Mae Carlisle

Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by The Andrews Sisters

Baby Face by Brenda Lee

Bye Bye Baby by Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell

Make Yourself Comfortable Sarah Vaughan 

I'll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday

La Vie En Rose by Edith Piaf

Load comments