Femme Fm 7/23/2021

It's Ladies of Rock! This is my second Ladies of Rock themed show, but there's a lot more variety in tonight's lineup aside from the head-banging classical rock we all know and love. We're celebrating female rock artists that sing anything from Blondie's pop twist on "Heart of Glass" to punk style with Paramore, to classic rock with songs like "heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar, to the iconic, all-time favorites of rock 'n roll like Janis Joplin and Fleetwood Mac. Click here for tonight's Spotify playlist:
Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac
I Put a Spell On You by Annie Lennox
If It Makes You Happy by Sheryl Crow
Criminal by Fiona Apple
Fade Into You by Mazzy Star
Lost on You by LP
The Chain by Fleetwood Mac
Me and Bobby McGee by Janis Joplin
Somebody to Love by Jefferson Airplane
If You Can't Give Me Love by Suzi Quatro
Piece of My Heart by Janis Joplin
Baby You've Been on My Mind by Linda Ronstadt
Love's Not Enough by The Mysterines
Wicked Ones by Dorothy
Celebrity Skin by Hole
I Miss the Misery by Halestorm
Ignorance by Paramore
Heart of Glass by Blondie
Tell It to My Heart by Taylor Dayne
Manic Monday by The Bangles
Like a Prayer by Madonna
I Am the Warrior by Patty Smyth
Heartbreaker by Pat Benatar
What About Love by Heart
Kiss Me Deadly by Lita Ford
What's Up by 4 Non Blondes
Alone by Heart