Femme Fm 7/23/2021

It's Ladies of Rock! This is my second Ladies of Rock themed show, but there's a lot more variety in tonight's lineup aside from the head-banging classical rock we all know and love. We're celebrating female rock artists that sing anything from Blondie's pop twist on "Heart of Glass" to punk style with Paramore, to classic rock with songs like "heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar, to the iconic, all-time favorites of rock 'n roll like Janis Joplin and Fleetwood Mac. Click here for tonight's Spotify playlist:

Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac

I Put a Spell On You by Annie Lennox

If It Makes You Happy by Sheryl Crow

Criminal by Fiona Apple

Fade Into You by Mazzy Star 

Lost on You by LP

The Chain by Fleetwood Mac

Me and Bobby McGee by Janis Joplin 

Somebody to Love by Jefferson Airplane

If You Can't Give Me Love by Suzi Quatro 

Piece of My Heart by Janis Joplin 

Baby You've Been on My Mind by Linda Ronstadt 

Love's Not Enough by The Mysterines 

Wicked Ones by Dorothy 

Celebrity Skin by Hole

I Miss the Misery by Halestorm 

Ignorance by Paramore

Heart of Glass by Blondie

Tell It to My Heart by Taylor Dayne

Manic Monday by The Bangles

Like a Prayer by Madonna

I Am the Warrior by Patty Smyth

Heartbreaker by Pat Benatar

What About Love by Heart 

Kiss Me Deadly by Lita Ford 

What's Up by 4 Non Blondes

Alone by Heart 

