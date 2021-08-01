Femme Fm 7/30/2021

There's a quirky theme this week; Femme Fm brings you Christmas in July! We're halfway through the year, and in the middle of the summer heat, some of you may be missing the holidays. Whether you're an avid Christmas music fan or not, from classical tunes to modern covers, this playlist brings the holiday nostalgia. 

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee

Frosty the Snowman by The Ronettes

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Darlene Love

Snow by Bing Crosby, Peggy Lee, Danny Kaye & Trudy Stevens

The Man With The Bag by Kay Starr 

Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes

Silver Bells by Doris Day 

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland

It's a Marshmallow World by Jo Stafford 

The Christmas Waltz by Peggy Lee

It Must Have Been the Mistletoe by Barbra Streisand

Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by The Crystals 

Let It Snow by Ella Fitzgerald

The Christmas Song by Carmen McRae

My Favorite Things by Julie Andrews 

River by Joni Mitchell 

Hard Candy Christmas by Dolly Parton 

Where Are You Christmas by Faith Hill

Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson 

Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande 

All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey 

Winter Wonderland/Don't Worry Be Happy by Pentatonix & Tori Kelly

White Christmas by Michael Bublé & Shania Twain 

You Make It Feel Like Christmas by Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton 

One More Sleep by Leona Lewis

Baby It's Cold Outside by Idina Menzel & Michael Bublé

Last Christmas by Ariana Grande

Run Run Rudolph by Kelly Clarkson 

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by Céline Dion 

Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses

Blue Christmas by Nancy & Ann Wilson 

