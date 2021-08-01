Femme Fm 7/30/2021

There's a quirky theme this week; Femme Fm brings you Christmas in July! We're halfway through the year, and in the middle of the summer heat, some of you may be missing the holidays. Whether you're an avid Christmas music fan or not, from classical tunes to modern covers, this playlist brings the holiday nostalgia.
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee
Frosty the Snowman by The Ronettes
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Darlene Love
Snow by Bing Crosby, Peggy Lee, Danny Kaye & Trudy Stevens
The Man With The Bag by Kay Starr
Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes
Silver Bells by Doris Day
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Judy Garland
It's a Marshmallow World by Jo Stafford
The Christmas Waltz by Peggy Lee
It Must Have Been the Mistletoe by Barbra Streisand
Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by The Crystals
Let It Snow by Ella Fitzgerald
The Christmas Song by Carmen McRae
My Favorite Things by Julie Andrews
River by Joni Mitchell
Hard Candy Christmas by Dolly Parton
Where Are You Christmas by Faith Hill
Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson
Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande
All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey
Winter Wonderland/Don't Worry Be Happy by Pentatonix & Tori Kelly
White Christmas by Michael Bublé & Shania Twain
You Make It Feel Like Christmas by Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
One More Sleep by Leona Lewis
Baby It's Cold Outside by Idina Menzel & Michael Bublé
Last Christmas by Ariana Grande
Run Run Rudolph by Kelly Clarkson
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by Céline Dion
Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses
Blue Christmas by Nancy & Ann Wilson