Femme Fm 8/6/2021

For this show we're winding down your week with some jazz and blues from some of our most famous female soul singers. If you love piano intros, trumpet solos or New Orleans vibes, you'll love this playlist! Click here to listen to all your favorite legendary ladies of jazz:

Some of These Days by Lizzie Miles 

Beautiful Love by Anita O'Day 

Getting Some Fun Out of Life by Madeleine Peyroux

Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong 

That Man of Mine by The International Sweethearts of Rhythm 

Feeling Good by Nina Simone

Straight From the Heart by Irma Thomas

Instead by Madeleine Peyroux

Afro Blue by Abbey Lincoln 

A Sunday Kind Of Love by Etta James

I Want a Little Sugar in My Bowl by Nina Simone 

Drown in My Own Tears by Aretha Franklin 

All of Me by Billie Holiday 

A Good Man is Hard to Find by Sweet Emma Barrett 

Take A Look by Irma Thomas

Baby You've Got What It Takes by Dinah Washington & Brook Benton 

You'll Never Know by Renée Fleming 

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free by Nina Simone 

Easy Living by Billie Holiday & Teddy Wilson 

Lost In A Blue Note by April Barrows

You Shall Reap What You Sow by Lil Hardin Armstrong 

It's Only A Paper Moon by Ella Fitzgerald & The Delta Rhythm Boys 

Black Coffee by Sarah Vaughan

Willow Weep For Me by Ann Ronell & The Jackie Gleason Orchestra 

Blue Moon by Billie Holiday 

Traveling Blues by Lovie Austin 

Blue Lou by The International Sweethearts of Rhythm

Let's Get Happy Together by Lil Hardin Armstrong 

Until the Real Thing Comes Along by Valaida Snow

I Wish I Didn't Love You So by Hazel Scott

Too Sweet For Words by Lovie Austin 

You're Driving Me Crazy by Valaida Snow

Jump Children by The International Sweethearts of Rhythm

