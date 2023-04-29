femmefm dj roomba

Simple Kind Of Life - No Doubt 

Tell Me Something Good - Rufus, Chaka Khan 

Strings - Asobi Seksu

Come to Me - Bjork 

Linger - The Cranberries 

Simulation Swarm - Big Thief 

Love - The Sundays 

Sleep to Dream - Fiona Apple 

Out There - Blake Babies 

Evangeline (Remastered 2006) - Cocteau Twins 

Heart Factory - Sleater-Kinney

Lovelife - Lush

I Won - The Sundays 

Sugar Water - Cibo Matto 

Volcano Girls - Veruca Salt 

Stargazer - Siouxie and the Banshees 

Lovefool - The Cardigans 

Criminal - Fiona Apple 

Strong - Velvet Chain 

Here and Now - Letters To Cleo 

Stratford-On-Guy (Remastered) - Liz Phair 

25 - Veruca Salt 

6 Underground - Sneaker Pimps 

Walkabout - The Sugarcubes 

Faith in Love - Devil Doll 

Saints - The Breeders 

Stolen Car - Beth Orton 

