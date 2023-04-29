Simple Kind Of Life - No Doubt
Tell Me Something Good - Rufus, Chaka Khan
Strings - Asobi Seksu
Come to Me - Bjork
Linger - The Cranberries
Simulation Swarm - Big Thief
Love - The Sundays
Sleep to Dream - Fiona Apple
Out There - Blake Babies
Evangeline (Remastered 2006) - Cocteau Twins
Heart Factory - Sleater-Kinney
Lovelife - Lush
I Won - The Sundays
Sugar Water - Cibo Matto
Volcano Girls - Veruca Salt
Stargazer - Siouxie and the Banshees
Lovefool - The Cardigans
Criminal - Fiona Apple
Strong - Velvet Chain
Here and Now - Letters To Cleo
Stratford-On-Guy (Remastered) - Liz Phair
25 - Veruca Salt
6 Underground - Sneaker Pimps
Walkabout - The Sugarcubes
Faith in Love - Devil Doll
Saints - The Breeders
Stolen Car - Beth Orton