femmefm dj roomba

LAST SHOW OF THE SEMESTER

Lost Woman Song - Ani DiFranco

It Only Takes One Night - Dum Dum Girls 

Dress - PJ Harvey 

Blood On My Hands - The Sundays 

Tunic (Song For Karen) - Sonic Youth

5 Acres - Excuse 17

Doll House - Hole 

Glory Box - Portishead

Dreams - The Cranberries 

Wild Horses - The Cranberries 

Seether - Veruca Salt 

Sweet Surrender - Sarah McLachlan 

Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinéad O'Connor

Wonder - Natalie Merchant 

Slow Song - Sleater-Kinney

Shadowboxer. - Fiona Apple 

Mother Mother - Tracy Bonham 

Only Happy When It Rains - Garbage 

Cannonball - The Breeders 

All I Really - Alanis Morissette

Penitentiary Philosophy - Erykah Badu 

Blue Flower - Mazzy Star 

Spiderwebs - No Doubt 

Animals - Big Thief 

Step On Me - The Cardigans 

Moby Octopad - Yo La Tengo

Fast Car - Tracy Chapman 

Duvet - boa

Not Strong Enough - boygenius 

