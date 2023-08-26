WE ARE SO BACK EPISODE
Little Arrow - Big Thief
$20 - boygenius
Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett
Break the Ice - Babehoven
Dylan Thomas - Better Oblivion Community Center
Drink Before the War - Sinéad O'Connor
Black Narcissus - Flora Purim
Bite the Hand - boygenius
Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinéad O'Connor
Scorpio Rising - Soccer Mommy
Nashville - Liz Phair
Trouble Me - 10,000 Maniacs
Car Wheels On A Gravel Road - Lucinda Williams
Eau D'bedroom Dancing - Le Tigre
Eternal Flame - Joan As Police Woman
In the Morning I'll Be Better - Tennis
I'm The Sky - Norma Tanega
The Party - St. Vincent
無限大 (8oul) - skip skip ben ben
S.G.E (Space Giant Eye) - ANGEL'IN HEAVY SYRUP
Jerusalem - Sinéad O'Connor
Help Me - Joni Mitchell
You're No Good - Linda Ronstadt
I Figured You Out - Mary Lou Lord
Tibet - Rose McDowall
Just Like U Said It Would B - Sinéad O'Connor
The Leanover - Life Without Buildings
In Sound, We Found Each Other - Sweet Trip
Everything Is Embarrassing - Sky Ferreira