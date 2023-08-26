femmefm dj roomba

WE ARE SO BACK EPISODE 

Little Arrow - Big Thief 

$20 - boygenius

Avant Gardener - Courtney Barnett 

Break the Ice - Babehoven 

Dylan Thomas - Better Oblivion Community Center  

Drink Before the War - Sinéad O'Connor

Black Narcissus - Flora Purim 

Bite the Hand - boygenius 

Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinéad O'Connor

Scorpio Rising - Soccer Mommy 

Nashville - Liz Phair 

Trouble Me - 10,000 Maniacs 

Car Wheels On A Gravel Road - Lucinda Williams 

Eau D'bedroom Dancing - Le Tigre 

Eternal Flame - Joan As Police Woman

In the Morning I'll Be Better - Tennis 

I'm The Sky - Norma Tanega 

The Party - St. Vincent 

無限大 (8oul) - skip skip ben ben 

S.G.E (Space Giant Eye) - ANGEL'IN HEAVY SYRUP

Jerusalem - Sinéad O'Connor

Help Me - Joni Mitchell

You're No Good - Linda Ronstadt

I Figured You Out - Mary Lou Lord 

Tibet - Rose McDowall

Just Like U Said It Would B - Sinéad O'Connor

The Leanover - Life Without Buildings 

In Sound, We Found Each Other - Sweet Trip 

Everything Is Embarrassing - Sky Ferreira 

