femmefm graphic

Íosa - The Cranberries 

Hejira - Joni Mitchell

Shatter - Liz Phair 

Supreme Nothing - Tiger Trap

Famous Last Words (An Ode To Eaters) - 1017 ALYX 9SM, Ethel Cain 

Scorpio Rising - 10,000 Maniacs

Drunken Angel - Lucinda Williams 

Star Witness - Neko Case

Strangers - Ethel Cain 

Shoulders - Big Thief 

Salt In The Wound - boygenius

Rae Street - Courtney Barnett

Useless Desires - Patty Griffin 

Short and Sweet - Brittany Howard

Once More To See You - Mitski 

02:00 AM - Sarah Creen

Wish I Never Met You 

Bags (Recorded At Electric Land Studios) - Clairo

I Want You To Love Me - Fiona Apple

yellow is the color of her eyes - Soccer Mommy

Golden Dream - Snail Mail

Demi Moore - Phoebe Bridgers

Shark Smile (Live at Pitchfork Music Festival 2018) - Big Thief 

Glory - Liz Phair

Jo - Haley Heynderickx

Black Narcissus - Flora Purim

Kid Fears - Indigo Girls  

Load comments