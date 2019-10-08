1.) Blessings - Chance the Rapper (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Andersoon .Paak, BJ The Chicago Kid, Raury)

2.) Send It On - D'Angelo

3.) Turnin' Me Up - BJ The Chicago Kid

4.) Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) - Marvin Gaye

5.) Love, Love, Love - Donny Hathaway

6.) Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers

7.) Grass Is Greener - St. Paul & The Broken Bones

8.) What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell

9.) Let's Stay Together - Al Green

10.) It'll All Be Over - Supreme Jubilees

11.) Oh Honey - Delegation

12.) We Almost Lost Detroit - Gil Scott-Heron

13.) Why Dream - Matt Corby

14.) Me and Your Mama - Childish Gambino

15.) Jungle - H.E.R.

16.) Cranes in the Sky - Solange

17.) Appletree - Erykah Badu

18.) Killing Me Softly With His Song - Fugees

19.) The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack

20.) I Wish You Love - Sam Cooke

21.) River - Leon Bridges

22.) I'd Rather Go Blind - Etta James 

23.) Stars (Live at Montreux) - Nina Simone

24.) Good Thoughts, Bad Thoughts - Funkadelic

