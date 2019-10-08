1.) Blessings - Chance the Rapper (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Andersoon .Paak, BJ The Chicago Kid, Raury)
2.) Send It On - D'Angelo
3.) Turnin' Me Up - BJ The Chicago Kid
4.) Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) - Marvin Gaye
5.) Love, Love, Love - Donny Hathaway
6.) Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers
7.) Grass Is Greener - St. Paul & The Broken Bones
8.) What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell
9.) Let's Stay Together - Al Green
10.) It'll All Be Over - Supreme Jubilees
11.) Oh Honey - Delegation
12.) We Almost Lost Detroit - Gil Scott-Heron
13.) Why Dream - Matt Corby
14.) Me and Your Mama - Childish Gambino
15.) Jungle - H.E.R.
16.) Cranes in the Sky - Solange
17.) Appletree - Erykah Badu
18.) Killing Me Softly With His Song - Fugees
19.) The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
20.) I Wish You Love - Sam Cooke
21.) River - Leon Bridges
22.) I'd Rather Go Blind - Etta James
23.) Stars (Live at Montreux) - Nina Simone
24.) Good Thoughts, Bad Thoughts - Funkadelic