1.) Soul (Hidden Track) - Sam Cooke
2.) Monday - Matt Corby
3.) Everybody Loves The Sunshine - Takuya Kuroda, José James
4.) The Sun Is Shining Down - JJ Grey & Mofro
5.) Higher - D'Angelo
6.) Feel Like Makin' Love - Roberta Flack
7.) I Love You for All Seasons - The Fuzz
8.) Ex-Factor - Ms. Lauryn Hill
9.) Midnight in Harlem - Tedeschi Trucks Band
10.) Let It Be Me - Ray LaMontagne
11.) One And Only - Adele
12.) Pain and Misery - The Teskey Brothers
13.) I'd Rather Go Blind - Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart
14.) So Long - Leon Bridges
15.) Moon River - Frank Ocean
16.) Oogum Boogum Song - Brenton Wood
17.) O-o-h Child - The Five Stairsteps
18.) Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye
19.) Zionsville - Khruangbin
20.) Brother's Gonna Work It Out - Willie Hutch
21.) Hung Up On My Baby - Isaac Hayes
22.) Where Is Love? - The Equatics
23.) Father Stretch My Hands - Pastor T.L. Barrett