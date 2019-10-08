1.) Soul (Hidden Track) - Sam Cooke

2.) Monday - Matt Corby

3.) Everybody Loves The Sunshine - Takuya Kuroda, José James

4.) The Sun Is Shining Down - JJ Grey & Mofro

5.) Higher - D'Angelo

6.) Feel Like Makin' Love - Roberta Flack

7.) I Love You for All Seasons - The Fuzz

8.) Ex-Factor - Ms. Lauryn Hill

9.) Midnight in Harlem - Tedeschi Trucks Band

10.) Let It Be Me - Ray LaMontagne

11.) One And Only - Adele

12.) Pain and Misery - The Teskey Brothers

13.) I'd Rather Go Blind - Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart

14.) So Long - Leon Bridges

15.) Moon River - Frank Ocean

16.) Oogum Boogum Song - Brenton Wood

17.) O-o-h Child - The Five Stairsteps

18.) Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye

19.) Zionsville - Khruangbin

20.) Brother's Gonna Work It Out - Willie Hutch

21.) Hung Up On My Baby - Isaac Hayes

22.) Where Is Love? - The Equatics

23.) Father Stretch My Hands - Pastor T.L. Barrett

