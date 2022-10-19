Isaac Hayes - Hung Up On My Baby
Geto Boys - Mind Playing Tricks on Me
Kodak Black - Transportin'
The Deele - Shoot 'Em Up Movies
MF DOOM; King Ghidra - Red and Gold
The Delfonics - Trying to Make a Fool of Me
Gang Starr - Love Sick
Little Feat - Fool Yourself
A Tribe Called Quest - Bonita Applebum
Quincy Jones; James Ingram - One Hundred Ways
MF DOOM; DJ Cucumber Slice - Rhymes Like Dimes
The Blackbyrds - April Showers
MF DOOM - Lavender Buds
Foster Sylvers - Misdemeanor
Kenny Beats - Drop 10
L.A.X - All My Love
Skylar Spence - Fiona Coyne
Miles Davis - Blue in Green (feat. John Coltrane & Bill Evans)
Lunice; The Jealous Guys - Bus Stop Jazz
Ennio Morricone - La resa dei conti
New Order - Blue Monday - 2011 Total Version
Makoto Matsushita - September Rain - 2018 Remaster
Alex Mali - Hoity Toity (feat. Melo-X)
CHIC - Soup for One
Modjo - Lady - Hear Me Tonight
East of Underground - I Love You
21 Savage - a lot