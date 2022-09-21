Welcome back to Free Samples with DJ Tails and The Repo Man! This week's show was all about our favorite 90's hip hop samples. Come catch us next Wednesday from 9-11pm on 91.1 KLSU.
Tracklist:
The Mad Lads - Make This Young Lady Mine
Steely Dan - Peg
De La Soul; Yummy - Much More (feat. Yummy)
TOTO - Georgy Porgy
Michael Jackson - I Wanna Be Where You Are
MC Lyte - Poor Georgie
Kool & The Gang - Give It Up
Eric B. & Rakim - Don't Sweat The Technique
Dynasty - Adventures in the Land of Music
Camp Lo - Luchini AKA This Is It
Ronnie Laws - Tidal Wave
Black Moon - Who Got Da Props
RAMP - Daylight
A Tribe Called Quest - Bonita Applebum
Luchi De Jesus - Round Midnight
KRS-One - A Friend
Roy Ayers Ubiquity - Vibrations
Big L - Put It On
Tom Scott; California Dreamers - Today
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth - They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
Mary Jane Girls - All Night Long
Isaac Hayes - A Few More Kisses To Go
Redman - Tonight's Da Night
Ahmad Jamal Trio - I Love Music
Nas - The World Is Yours