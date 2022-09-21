Free Samples Graphic
Welcome back to Free Samples with DJ Tails and The Repo Man! This week's show was all about our favorite 90's hip hop samples. Come catch us next Wednesday from 9-11pm on 91.1 KLSU.
 
Tracklist:
 
The Mad Lads - Make This Young Lady Mine
Steely Dan - Peg
De La Soul; Yummy - Much More (feat. Yummy)
TOTO - Georgy Porgy
Michael Jackson - I Wanna Be Where You Are
MC Lyte - Poor Georgie
Kool & The Gang - Give It Up
Eric B. & Rakim - Don't Sweat The Technique
Dynasty - Adventures in the Land of Music
Camp Lo - Luchini AKA This Is It
Ronnie Laws - Tidal Wave
Black Moon - Who Got Da Props
RAMP - Daylight
A Tribe Called Quest - Bonita Applebum
Luchi De Jesus - Round Midnight
KRS-One - A Friend
Roy Ayers Ubiquity - Vibrations
Big L - Put It On
Tom Scott; California Dreamers - Today
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth - They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
Mary Jane Girls - All Night Long
Isaac Hayes - A Few More Kisses To Go
Redman - Tonight's Da Night
Ahmad Jamal Trio - I Love Music
Nas - The World Is Yours
 
