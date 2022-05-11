Hi-5 Lo-fi

I Can't Stand (To See You Cry) - The Escorts

Don't Cry - J Dilla

Dedicated To The One I Love - The Temprees

The One - Sadiva

Just Friends (Sunny) - Musiq Soulchild

Jstfriends - Knxwledge

Mind Rain - Joe Chambers

N.Y. State of Mind - Nas

Can You Get To That - Funkadelic

Rill Rill - Sleigh Bells

Thoughtful Popper - Don Harper

Crosshairs - DANGERDOOM

Leave It All Behind - The Fuzz

Symphonic Revolutions - Mandrill

Sunshine - The Avalanches

Quitesimple - Mndsgn

Anastasie Oh! Ma Cherie - Yves Laferriere

Lite Weight - Anderson .Paak

Oh Lori - Alessi Brothers

Being in Love with U - Tomppabeats

We Live In Brooklyn, Baby - Roy Ayers Ubiquity

good kid - Kendrick Lamar

Josephina De Granada - Dick Schory

New World Water - Mos Def

Ruth Down - Jimmy Smith

Root Down - Beastie Boys

Blacks and Blues - Bobbi Humphrey

Keep The Beat - Eric B. & Rakim

Summer In The City - Quincy Jones

You May Die (Intro) - Outkast

Catalina Island - Sleepdealer

