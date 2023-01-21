Hard Reset Score

 

Playstation 2 - Startup

Takafumi Fujisawa

 

Nintendo Wii U - First Time Setup (Gamepad)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii - Menu

Kazumi Totaka

 

Playstation 4 - Startup

Tim Welsh & Sony

 

Wii - Wii Shop (Krab Bop Channel Remix)

Kazumi Totaka & Chris Kogos

 

GameCube - Startup

Toru Minegishi

 

Wii U - Startup (Gamepad)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - Registration Method (Gamepad)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - Menu (TV)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - System Settings

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - Download Management

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

snacker’s anthem (Remix)

nicholas webster simoneaux

 

Is There Anything Else I Can Do for You 

nicholas webster simoneaux

 

Planet Coaster - Dream. Build. Repeat. (Stephen Hollis Mix) (Weightless)

Jim Guthrie, JJ Ipsen, & Stephen Hollis

 

Wii U - eShop (Menu 3)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - eShop (Menu 5)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Nintendo DSi - Menu

Kazumi Totaka

 

bird world - enoki village

leon chang

 

Bossa Beach

Tyler Walker

 

Infinite Orbit - Theme

Tyler Walker

 

Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores - Halcyon Court

Stafford Bawler

 

Planet Coaster - Clever Candles Steal the Light (Ross Stack Mix) (Weightless)

Jim Guthrie, JJ Ipsen, & Ross Stack

 

Wii U - Parental Controls (TV)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - Friends List

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - Amiibo Settings

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - Notifications Menu

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Opus No. 1 (Hold Music)

Tim Carleton

 

Planet Coaster - Heisenberg’s Entryway to Matrix Mechanics (Duncan Mackinnon Mix) (Weightless)

Jim Guthrie, JJ Ipsen, & Duncan Mackinnon

 

Planet Coaster - Sink Cat (Ross Stack Mix) (Weightless)

Jim Guthrie, JJ Ipsen, & Ross Stack

 

Wii U - Menu (Mii Maker)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - Editing a Mii (Mii Maker)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - Welcome (Miiverse)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - Settings (Miiverse)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Playstation 5 - System Music

Tim Wright & Sony

 

Wii U - eShop (Loading)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - eShop (Menu 1)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

Wii U - eShop (Menu 6)

Kazumi Totaka & Nintendo

 

XBOX 360 - Menu Music (Avatar)

Steve Burke

 

bird world - main menu

leon chang

 

Load comments