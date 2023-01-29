Game On! Score

 

 

High Score (Netflix Documentary) - Feel It (Main Theme)

Power Glove

 

Moon Patrol - Theme (Remix)

Ichiro Takagi & dor-x

 

Disney Infinity 2.0 - Soap Bubbles

James Dooley & Kevin Manthei

 

Disney Infinity 2.0 - Dancing With Lights

James Dooley & Kevin Manthei

 

Disney Dreamlight Valley - Valley Ambience 1

Kim Derome

 

Cities: Skylines - Main Theme

Jonne Valtonen

 

Minecraft - Danny

C418

 

Minecraft - Subwoofer Lullaby

C418

 

Plants Vs. Zombies - Grasswalk

Laura Shigihara

 

Plants Vs. Zombies - Graze The Roof

Laura Shigihara

 

Terraria - Eerie

Scott Lloyd Shelly & Re-Logic

 

Terraria - Boss 3

Scott Lloyd Shelly & Re-Logic

 

Stray - Raft

Yann Van Der Cruyssen

 

Super Castlevania IV - Theme of Simon Belmont

Taro Kudo

 

Genshin Impact: Islands of the Lost and Forgotten  - The Almighty Violet Thunder

Yu-Peng Chen, Xin Zhao, Yijun Jiang, Qian Ding, & Dimeng Yuan

 

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - The Wondaria Dream Parade

Yuuta Ogasawara, Yuki Shimooka, Hirokazu Ando, & Jun Ishikawa

 

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - The Waste Where Life Began

Yuuta Ogasawara, Yuki Shimooka, Hirokazu Ando, & Jun Ishikawa

 

Metroid Prime - Record of Samus

Kenji Yamamoto & Kouichi Kyuma

 

Splatoon - Splattack!

Squid Squad

 

Splatoon - Ink Me Up

Squid Sisters

 

Splatoon - Cephaloparade

Turquoise October

 

Splatoon - Shiokara Bushi (Calamari Inkantation)

Squid Sisters

 

Wreck-It Ralph - Sugar Rush 

AKB48

 

Wreck-It Ralph - Life In The Arcade

Henry Jackman

 

Surviving Mars - Corners

Profet Sorb Z

 

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - N64 Tod’s Turnpike

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata

 

Minecraft - Chirp

C418

 

Planet Coaster - Sink Cat

Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen

 

Planet Coaster - The Light In Us All

Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen

 

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Survive the Fall

Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström

 

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Fall for the Team

Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström

 

Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex - Warp Room

Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra

 

Crash Bandicoot 2: N-Tranced - Warp Zone

Manfred Linzer

 

Sonic Heroes - Casino Park

Jun Senoue, Tomoya Ohtani, Hideaki Kobayashi, Naofumi Hataya, Fumie Kumatani, Mariko Nanba, & Keiichi Sugiyama

 

Katamari Damacy - Wanda Wanda

Yū Miyake & Asuka Sakai

 

Plants Vs. Zombies - Walnut Bowling (Mini Game Theme)

Laura Shigihara

 

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Sled Game

Toru Minegishi & Asuka Hayazaki

 

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - SNES Donut Plains 3

Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata & Kenta Nagata

 

Wreck-It Ralph - When Can I See You Again

Owl City

 

bird world - main menu

leon chang

 

Load comments